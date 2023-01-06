Roosevelt gets challenged by McKinley Tech but remains undefeated

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For three quarters Friday night, no matter how well Theodore Roosevelt executed its full-court press, and no matter how many times it trapped star guard Terell Webster, the Rough Riders just couldn’t shake McKinley Tech. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Trainers were determined to prove themselves against No. 17 Roosevelt, one of the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association’s top programs, and for the most part, they did.

But in the fourth quarter, Ke’Mari Pointer provided the separation the Rough Riders needed. The sophomore finished with 17 points and five assists to push Roosevelt past McKinley Tech, 78-68, in Northwest Washington.

“I can’t even talk, for real,” Pointer said afterward. “The first words in my head are, like, ‘exhilarating’ followed by ‘exhausting.’ This game really took everything from everybody.”

With an 18-8 lead midway through the first quarter, it seemed Roosevelt (13-0) would run away with the game using its not-so-secret recipe of pressing for 90 feet on defense and sprinting up and down the court on offense.

Advertisement

But McKinley Tech (12-2) didn’t waver. Timely shots from seniors Dion Dunnington and Kashif Azore brought the Trainers within four by the end of the quarter.

In the second quarter, frustrations over calls took a toll, as Roosevelt’s Brazil Hutchinson missed most of the period because of foul trouble. McKinley Tech capitalized and took a 38-37 lead into the half.

“It was definitely frustrating for us not getting those calls,” Pointer said. “But if we are going to be a championship team, we’ve got to be better about handling those kinds of moments.”

After the teams traded buckets throughout the third quarter and into the fourth, Pointer hit back-to-back contested threes to give Roosevelt a five-point lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

“This game was honestly all about stamina and defense,” Roosevelt Coach Nickens said. “We train for four-round fights. A lot of teams can handle the pressure for a few rounds, but not all night.”

Advertisement

Though Webster finished with 24 points, he was held in check for large portions as the Rough Riders routinely double-teamed him on inbound plays and blitzed him with multiple defenders anytime the Trainers tried to use screens.

Senior Antwan Gross, McKinley Tech’s leading scorer this season, was held to just nine points as four quick fouls prevented him from being much of a factor.

“Playing at the Milkhouse is like going home to mom’s,” Nickens said, referring to the nickname for Roosevelt’s basketball gym. “The same way that you got to pull up your pants and leave the cursing at the door, you got to play defense if you want to play at the Milkhouse for Rob Nickens. It’s nonnegotiable.”

GiftOutline Gift Article