There was an obvious setup Thursday night. Rutgers was coming off a stirring victory at No. 1 Purdue on Monday. It was facing a Maryland team fresh off a 46-point outing Sunday at Michigan. It was a perfect opportunity to trip up. Instead, the Scarlet Knights offered a hint of their staying power as a program under Steve Pikiell, limiting the Terrapins to 17 points in the first half of a 64-50 victory.

The old saw “defense wins championships” isn’t true most of the time. The ability to score is a prerequisite for title runs at pretty much any level of basketball. But darned if playing defense at a high level doesn’t elevate a program’s floor.

That’s what has happened for Rutgers (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten), which appears on course for a third consecutive NCAA tournament berth and might have its best defense yet in Pikiell’s tenure.

“We have tremendous versatility,” Pikiell said. “Paul [Mulcahy] can guard any position. Caleb [McConnell] can guard any position. Aundre [Hyatt] can, Mawot [Mag]. We’ve added Cam [Spencer], who’s as good an anticipator and has got great hands.”

The Scarlet Knights rank third in KenPom.com’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric, behind just Tennessee and Houston. They menaced Maryland into 20 turnovers on 59 possessions Thursday, disrupting passing lanes and never allowing the Terps to enjoy a bit of comfort.

Rutgers has won five in a row since a 45-43 loss to Seton Hall last month. Some of it is a function of getting McConnell and Mulcahy situated after both missed time in nonconference play.

And some it is the constant harassment on defense.

“I think the adjustments Steve has made with the pressure defense has just made up for a lot of their offensive woes,” Maryland Coach Kevin Willard said. “They’re a very good basketball team. They’re not a great half-court offensive team. … The press, especially in this building, it just gives them an opportunity and puts a little bit less pressure on their half-court defense and gives them an opportunity to get easy transition points.”

The Scarlet Knights reached their peak — to this point, anyway — while holding Maryland without a point for 8:45 in the first half. The Terps also had a drought of 4:11 after the break, much to the delight of a fan base that has watched Rutgers evolve from a perennial also-ran into one of the toughest teams in the Big Ten in the seven seasons since Pikiell took over.

And this might be his best team yet, thanks to the stingiest defense he’s constructed in Piscataway.

“We talk about five guys being connected a lot. It’s not just two guys in a pick-and-roll coverage,” said Spencer, a transfer from Loyola. “It’s five guys that are all involved for 30 seconds at that end of the floor.”

Horns in flux

In general, having your name in the same sentence as the phrase “charged with strangulation” is not a plus for your professional prospects in most lines of work. Which is as it should be.

Texas coach Chris Beard is now former Texas coach Chris Beard because of his domestic violence arrest last month, fired for cause on Thursday. Acting coach Rodney Terry, who previously had stints at Fresno State and UTEP, will remain in charge of the No. 6 Longhorns (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) for the rest of the season.

That brings a semblance of stability to a team that had gone 5-1 since Beard’s initial suspension — though the loss came Tuesday when Texas surrendered 116 points to Kansas State. The reality of the Big 12, with its double round robin schedule and the absence of any pushovers, means the Longhorns weren’t just going to breeze through even if nothing had disrupted their season.

In the medium term, Texas will be one of the most high-profile jobs available in this cycle. It also means the Longhorns can try again to crack the code of becoming a consistent top-15 team. They haven’t reached the second weekend of the NCAA tournament since 2008 and have earned better than a No. 6 seed just twice in that span (a No. 4 in 2011 and a No. 3 in 2021).

Mid-major spotlight

College of Charleston: The No. 23 Cougars (15-1, 3-0 Colonial) own the nation’s longest winning streak, a 14-game run extended Wednesday with a 92-79 victory at North Carolina A&T.

They earned a victory at preseason CAA favorite Towson on New Year’s Eve, and a gaudy nonconference run against NCAA tournament teams from a year ago was highlighted by a defeat of Virginia Tech in the title game of the Charleston Classic in November.

“We’ve been really good because our guys have been so darned consistent no matter what,” Charleston Coach Pat Kelsey said after the 76-74 overtime triumph over Towson. “They don’t get caught up in the winning streak. They don’t get caught up in the top 25. They don’t get caught up in that. They’re just a mature team.”

Oh, about the top 25: Charleston is the first CAA team to crack the Associated Press rankings since Navy did it in 1987 — David Robinson’s senior year in Annapolis.

The Cougars probably don’t have a future Hall of Famer on their roster, but they have a bunch of options. Guard Dalton Bolon (12.9 points per game) is the top scorer on a team with five players averaging in double figures and nine guys collecting at least five points a game. Charleston routinely goes 10 players deep.

What are the chances Charleston flirts with 30 wins? Pretty good. The Cougars have only three more road games against teams with winning records, and the next one — Wednesday at UNC Wilmington — could put Kelsey’s bunch in firm control of the CAA less than a third of the way into league play.

Weekend highlights

Creighton at No. 4 Connecticut (Saturday, Noon, Fox): The visiting Bluejays (9-6, 3-1 Big East) have won three in a row since the return of center Ryan Kalkbrenner. Now they have to deal with the cranky Huskies (14-2, 3-2), who are coming off consecutive losses.

Kentucky at No. 7 Alabama (Saturday, 1 p.m., ESPN): The skimpiness of Kentucky’s nonconference resume is underscored by how valuable Tuesday’s victory over reloading LSU looks. The Wildcats (10-4, 1-1 SEC) would get a lot more mileage beating the Crimson Tide (12-2, 2-0) in Tuscaloosa.

No. 25 Iowa State at No. 17 TCU (Saturday, 2 p.m., ESPNU): Mike Miles ranks second in the Big 12 in scoring (19.9 ppg) and just dropped 33 points as TCU (13-1, 2-0) snagged a one-point victory at Baylor on Wednesday. Iowa State (11-2, 2-0) owns the ninth most efficient defense in Division I, according to KenPom.com.

Clemson at Pitt (Saturday, 4 p.m., ESPN2): First place in the ACC is at stake when the Tigers (12-3, 4-0) and Panthers (11-4, 4-0) meet. No, really, it’s true. Pitt is showing life for the first time since Jamie Dixon left after the 2015-16 season, while Clemson is 4-0 in the ACC for the first time since 1996-97.

Kansas State at No. 19 Baylor (Saturday, 6 p.m.): Former Baylor assistant Jerome Tang returns to Waco at the helm of the surprising Wildcats (13-1, 2-0 Big 12), who are fresh off a 116-103 victory at Texas and are led by Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson (18.4 ppg, 6.9 rpg). The Bears (10-4, 0-2) are trying to avoid their first three-game slide since late in the 2018-19 season.

No. 13 Arkansas at No. 22 Auburn (Saturday, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network): Ricky Council IV (18.4 ppg) and the Razorbacks (12-2, 1-1 SEC) head to the Plains to face Auburn (11-3, 1-1), which has slogged its way past Florida and lost by 12 at Georgia to open league play.

