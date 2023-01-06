St. John’s, DeMatha get physical, and the Cadets avenge earlier loss

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

What was scheduled as a hockey game Friday night between Washington Catholic Athletic Conference powerhouses St. John’s and DeMatha at times resembled a boxing match. Physicality was to be expected, as both teams had revenge on the mind — DeMatha for last year’s WCAC championship defeat and St. John’s for a one-goal loss last month. And in a game with plenty of penalties and fights galore, the Cadets prevailed, 4-1 at Gardens Ice House in Laurel.

“We just wanted to send a message to the rest of the league after our previous game against DeMatha,” St. John’s alternate captain Andre Serra said. “We want to show the league that we’re not done and we’ve got two more championships to play for.”

In the middle of the third period, DeMatha junior forward Anthony Tallant was issued a major penalty after a hit that made contact with Carter Johnson’s head. The Cadets were already up by two goals, and the ensuing power play would seal the deal.

Johnson avenged the hit by scoring off a deflection to give the Cadets (13-4-1) a three-goal lead. They cruised from there, and Johnson added an empty-netter with seconds to go for good measure.

The teams last met Dec. 17, when the Stags (4-10) came out victorious, 3-2, thanks to a goal from Ryan Trindade with just 13 seconds left. The result stung for the Cadets as they waited three weeks for the rematch.

“That first loss was a complete heartbreak,” Serra said. “[Winning tonight] meant a lot, seeing as how they underestimated us and how they came in here with big heads and thought that they were all that and we put them back in their place.”

The Cadets began the scoring in the first period when junior Kelly Thompson stripped Trindade of the puck, skated it to the Stags’ zone and got off a shot that slipped between the left post and the goalie’s stick.

Then, Adam Urbancic fought through a scramble in front of the Stags’ net to deposit the Cadets’ second goal of the period, with just 14.5 seconds left. The play resulted not only in a goal but in players from both teams entering the box to serve two-minute minor penalties for fighting — the second time that happened.

The Stags scored about 90 seconds of game time later when freshman Michael Griffiths put a rebound off the post into the net. But that was their only offense.

St. John’s sits atop both the MAPHL and WCAC standings. The team has a goal of finishing out the second half of the season undefeated.

DeMatha’s season has gotten off to a slow start, with uncharacteristic losses to St. Albans and Gonzaga. Despite the loss, the Stags played with a purpose and kept the St. John’s defense and goalie Chase Hornbecker active.

“It’s always difficult when they’re coming at you fast, and DeMatha plays a really hard forecheck,” Serra said. “We just went back to fundamentals and that’s what helped us win.”

