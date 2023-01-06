Thunder brings the energy, Wizards bring the turnovers in a rout

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OKLAHOMA CITY — After a 10-game losing streak in December gave way to a five-game winning streak around Christmas, the Washington Wizards finally evened out in the first week of 2023. Their return to earth looked like this: a win against the shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks on New Year’s Day, a loss to the nearly full-strength Bucks two days later and a thorough fleecing Friday night in a 127-110 loss by a young, bold and athletic Oklahoma City that those paying attention might have been able to smell from a mile away.

Coach Wes Unseld Jr. knew the dangers. He spoke before the game about the need to keep Thunder rising star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out of the paint, yet the guard moved like a freight train all night, picking up speed around midcourt and chugging along until he was full of steam and heading right toward his defender. Sometimes, the Wizards (17-23) didn’t have to get out of the way — Gilgeous-Alexander had a wide lane to drive on through.

Unseld spoke about Oklahoma City’s prowess in transition, too, and spectators had to whip their heads from side to side as if it was a tennis match with how quickly the Thunder played. Oklahoma City’s frenetic defense was the foundation of its win, goading Washington into 20 turnovers.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points to lead five Thunder scorers in double figures. Josh Giddey added 20.

The visitors, who were again without guard Bradley Beal, were behind nearly from the start. Beal is expected to miss at least two more games with what the team is calling a low-grade hamstring strain.

The Wizards’ biggest issue was solving the Thunder’s lockdown defense, which regularly picked up Washington players nearly at full court and buzzed at the top of the key, often forcing turnovers. Washington couldn’t keep up — it turned the ball over six times in the first quarter and fell into a 20-point deficit that grew to 26 before halftime.

The Wizards were so flustered on offense that it impacted their defense. Gilgeous-Alexander was potent in the paint early, but he didn’t need to carry his team. Thunder Coach Mike Daigneault played a fairly deep rotation with nine players, and everyone was active.

Unseld, on the other hand, was so desperate for a spark he called on backup guard Jordan Goodwin and backup wing Will Barton, both of whom had fallen out of the rotation and hadn’t played minutes before garbage time since Dec. 22.

They didn’t help. Oklahoma City (17-22) went into the locker room up 26 and shooting 54 percent from the field with 10 three-pointers. The Wizards had racked up 11 turnovers.

The Thunder ended shooting 51 percent from the field and had 17 threes. Washington made a late push, getting only as close as 14 in the fourth quarter.

Kyle Kuzma led with 23 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Daniel Gafford had 15 points and nine rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Will Barton added 14 points off the bench.

Here’s what else to know about the Wizards’ loss:

Kuzma’s star potential

Kyle Kuzma received the seventh-most votes among Eastern Conference frontcourt players when the NBA released its first returns for the All-Star Game on Thursday. Kuzma, who is averaging career highs in points (21.3), field goal percentage (46.0) and minutes (35.2), was the only Wizards player among the top 10 vote-getters for both guards and bigs.

Goodwin returns

One side effect of Unseld tightening his rotation last month was the lessening of Goodwin’s role. The backup guard had not played meaningful minutes since Dec. 22 before Friday, when Unseld brought him off the bench early. The Wizards needed a feisty, disruptive player such as Goodwin to match the Thunder’s energy, and Goodwin did cause some havoc on defense. He had nine points in 22 minutes on 4-for-5 shooting from the field.

