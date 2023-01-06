Remembering TCU’s last national title, way back in 1939

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When TCU takes the field Monday against top-ranked Georgia in the College Football Playoff national championship game, the unbeaten Horned Frogs — fresh off a stunning upset of Michigan — will be nearly two-touchdown underdogs. Legendary coach Dutch Meyer might have preferred it that way the last time TCU played for a national title.

“We are the favorites and all the kids know it, and that doesn’t help,” Meyer told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram ahead of TCU’s meeting with Carnegie Tech in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2, 1939. “We have listened to a lot of softening words of praise this last month. That didn’t help our competitive spirit.”

The favored Horned Frogs didn’t let the hype go to their heads in New Orleans, overcoming a rare halftime deficit to defeat Carnegie Tech, 15-7, and capture their second national championship under Meyer in four years.

Led by 5-foot-7 senior quarterback Davey O’Brien, who won the Heisman Trophy and Maxwell Award after the season, TCU went undefeated in 1938. The Horned Frogs clobbered SMU, 20-7, in the Southwest Conference championship game, avenging their only loss from their 1935 national title campaign.

As the No. 1 team in the final Associated Press writers’ poll, TCU had its choice of several postseason games. It chose the Sugar Bowl over the Cotton Bowl because it wanted the challenge of facing Carnegie Tech. The sixth-ranked Tartans, who were also known as the Skibos, finished 8-1, including an upset of then-No. 1 Pittsburgh that ended a 22-game losing streak against their city rivals. Carnegie Tech’s only blemish was a controversial 7-0 loss to mighty Notre Dame, in which an official’s error led to the Fighting Irish’s touchdown.

“We haven’t finished the job yet,” O’Brien told reporters while in New York to accept the Heisman Trophy in December. “We have a real tough one lying ahead of us.”

The showdown between TCU and Carnegie Tech, which played as an independent and merged with the Mellon Institute to become Carnegie Mellon University in 1967, marked TCU’s second appearance in the Sugar Bowl and the first time in the five-year history of the game that organizers selected two teams from outside the SEC. In January 1936, Hall of Fame quarterback Sammy Baugh and the Horned Frogs edged LSU, 3-2, in the second Sugar Bowl.

A few days before the 1939 game, the Star-Telegram arranged a social gathering between TCU and Carnegie Tech, during which O’Brien spent some time chatting with Tartans star Karl Striegel.

“‘Say, those fellows are regular,’ was the comment of each group when the other was gone,” the Star-Telegram reported. “'They talk a little funny, but they are all right.' "

Carnegie Tech Coach Bill Kern went to great lengths to try to keep the Tartans focused on football in the buildup to the Sugar Bowl.

“I tried to beat the distractions this year by taking my team to a quiet little village for two weeks, but now, a few hours before the kickoff, I believe the plan missed solving the problem,” Kern told reporters. “Perhaps there’s no solution.”

“It seems certain that we’re ready,” Meyer told the Star-Telegram after both teams enjoyed a “light lunch of tea and toast” and headed to Tulane Stadium. “If Carnegie licks us today, they’re just a better outfit and our hats will be off to them.”

TCU dominated time of possession and mounted two long drives in the first quarter, twice turning the ball over on downs inside the Carnegie Tech 25-yard line. The Horned Frogs, who punted only once, took a 6-0 lead on a one-yard touchdown run by Connie “The Pounder from the Panhandle” Sparks in the second quarter, but O’Brien missed the extra point attempt.

The Tartans answered with a 37-yard touchdown pass from Pete Moroz to George Muha before halftime. The extra point gave Carnegie Tech a 7-6 lead and TCU its first deficit of the season.

The Horned Frogs retook the lead for good on their first possession of the second half, when O’Brien capped a five-play, 80-yard drive with a 44-yard touchdown pass to Durwood Horner before missing the extra point again.

The Horned Frogs extended their lead to 15-7 on a short field goal by O’Brien with seven minutes remaining. Muha returned the ensuing kickoff to the TCU 43, but O’Brien intercepted a pass three plays later to all but seal the win.

TCU outgained the Tartans, 367 yards to 188. With their unconventional pass-happy spread offense, the Horned Frogs enjoyed a huge advantage through the air. O’Brien finished 17 for 28 for 225 yards. His favorite target was Earl Clark, who led all receivers with seven catches for 81 yards. Carnegie Tech completed only 3 of 8 passes for 59 yards.

“The vivid versatility of the color-bearers of the Southwest defeated the champions of the East here this bright and beautiful Monday afternoon when Texas Christian University conquered the game and gallant Tartans of Carnegie Tech in a pigskin opus that was widely heralded as the ‘daddy’ of all bowl football games,” Flem Hall wrote in the Star-Telegram.

Because of rising costs and concern that football was detracting from academics, Carnegie Tech President Robert Doherty banned the Tartans from appearing in postseason games after their Sugar Bowl loss, and the sport was de-emphasized at the school over the next few years.

O’Brien went on to play two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, who made him the fourth pick of the 1939 draft. Washington selected TCU tackle I.B. Hale four picks later, but he chose a career in law enforcement and never played a down of professional football. In 1940, O’Brien and Hale were reunited as agents with the FBI.

The Horned Frogs went 3-7 in each of their next two seasons. Meyer retired from coaching in 1952 and served as TCU’s athletic director until 1963.

Today in 1939, the TCU Horned Frogs defeated Carnegie Tech 15-7 in the Sugar Bowl & were crowned as national champions by the AP Poll. pic.twitter.com/VJ9BPiNzmL — Texas Sports History (@TXSportsHistory) January 2, 2021

