Record-setting Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong transfers to N.C. State

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong on Saturday announced his decision to transfer to fellow ACC school North Carolina State. Virginia’s career and single-season leader in passing yards, Armstrong had entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer in December. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A dual-threat left-hander, Armstrong returned to Charlottesville for a fifth season after he contemplated entering last year’s NFL draft. But in his third year as a starter for the Cavaliers, the Ohio native struggled while leading a vastly different offense under first-year coach Tony Elliott and coordinator Des Kitchings.

Armstrong finished with 2,210 passing yards and seven touchdowns with 12 interceptions in 10 games. In 2021, he threw for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in 11 games.

Virginia football players in their final season of eligibility were granted an extra year by the NCAA last month, following the on-campus shooting that killed players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry. Armstrong had entered the transfer portal before that decision was announced, and several Cavaliers joined him, including cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, a second-team all-ACC selection. Cypress recently committed to Florida State.

Armstrong reportedly considered Oklahoma State and Wisconsin, schools that lost high-profile passers to the transfer portal. In leaving for N.C. State, which last month lost signal caller Devin Leary to Kentucky, Armstrong becomes the seventh ACC starting quarterback to defect from his school in recent weeks.

Beyond Armstrong and Leary, that group includes DJ Uiagalelei (Clemson to Oregon State), Phil Jurkovec (Boston College to Pittsburgh), Kedon Slovis (Pittsburgh to BYU), Jeff Sims (Georgia Tech to Nebraska) and Sam Hartman (Wake Forest to Notre Dame).

GiftOutline Gift Article