Capitals’ Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson to make their returns on Sunday

Washington Capitals forwards Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson, who have been sidelined for months with injures, will each make their season debut in Sunday’s home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Backstrom, who was activated off long-term injured reserve Saturday, is coming back from June hip resurfacing surgery, while Wilson, who was activated off injured reserve, is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in May.

After Backstrom underwent surgery — the second hip surgery of his career — there was some doubt that the 35-year-old would be able to play hockey again. However, the Swedish center said earlier in the week that he was feeling “great” and was looking forward to getting back in.

Backstrom would be the second player to ever return to play in the NHL after hip resurfacing surgery. Former Florida Panthers defenseman Ed Jovanovski had the same surgery in April 2013 and played in 37 games during the 2013-14 season before the Panthers bought out his contract. He retired in 2015.

Backstrom has had no setbacks during his recovery process and has been focused on his conditioning and getting back up to game speed. He’s been taking full contact during practices for weeks — but it is hard to replicate the real thing until he plays in an actual game.

“First of all, it’s no fun sitting out,” Backstrom said Wednesday. “Rehabbing and back skating sucks but it’s fun being out there practicing with the guys. It’s a different thing to play out there.”

Wilson’s return was expected, but will nevertheless add a boost to a group whose recent play has solidified the Capitals as a playoff threat in the Eastern Conference. Washington has missed Wilson’s physical and offensive edge during stretches this season, and the winger is expected to slot back into either the first or second forward line. Wilson recorded career-highs in goals (24) and assists (28) last year.

“We knew from the start that we were going to be (back) around the same time,” Backstrom said about his and Wilson’s returns. “Having him around and working out together, skating together, it’s been great actually. He’s motivated to get back out there too. I think that both of us has benefited from working out together.”

The two will jump back into a Washington group that is 7-1-2 in its last 10 games. The Capitals’ only regulation hiccup was Friday’s 3-2 loss to Nashville at home.

“Mentally we’re a little fresher and you try to bring that energy to the group the best you can, but they’re playing really well,” Wilson said. “They don’t need much right now, but anything Nicky and I can do to chip in and help improve it all, we’re going to do our best to do that.”

Washington also had to make some corresponding moves to clear roster spots and salary cap space for the two veteran forwards.

To account for Backstrom’s $9.2 million salary, the Capitals placed defenseman John Carlson and his $8 million cap hit on long-term injured reserve. Carlson was injured Dec. 23 after he took a puck to the right side of his head. Carlson is out indefinitely.

Forward Aliaksei Protas was loaned to the Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa. Because of his age and contract status, Protas did not need to clear waivers before he was loaned to Hershey. Protas, 22, was a healthy scratch in Friday’s loss, marking the first time he’s been scratched all season. He had previously tallied three goals and seven assists in 41 games.

Protas was a pleasant surprise for the Capitals early this season, showing marked improvement with his skating skills and puck play. The young forward played with the top two lines for a stretch before being moved to the fourth line with Garnet Hathaway and Nic Dowd in the last month or so.

In addition to sending Protas to Hershey, the Capitals also placed forward Joe Snively on waivers.

Snively, a Northern Virginia native, played in six games this season, tallying one assist, and had spent the entire season up with the Capitals after an impressive training camp showing. Last season, Snively played in 12 games and tallied four goals and three assists. Washington signed him to a two-year, $1.6 million deal in March.

Washington lost two forwards to waivers earlier in the season: Brett Leason to Anaheim and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to Winnipeg. If Snively clears waivers he will report to Hershey.

