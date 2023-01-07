NFL Primer: After a trying week, play resumes with two games Saturday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NFL returns to the field with two games Saturday after one of the most sobering weeks in its history. The Kansas City Chiefs play at the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday afternoon. The Tennessee Titans play at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night. Both games have major playoff implications. But football considerations meant little in recent days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field by medical personnel during Monday night’s game in Cincinnati.

“I know this was a trying week for everyone,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday.

By week’s end, there were highly encouraging signs in Hamlin’s recovery after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field Monday. His doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Thursday that he was making substantial and remarkable progress. He had use of his hands and feet and was able to communicate by writing messages on a pad, they said, adding that his neurological function appeared to be intact.

By Friday, doctors had removed Hamlin’s breathing tube and he spoke to Bills players and coaches by video call. Coach Sean McDermott said the positive updates about Hamlin’s recovery comforted the Bills and allowed them to prepare to play this weekend.

“That has certainly been kind of a release on the pressure valve a little bit that’s allowed more football to get into the channel,” McDermott said Friday.

The Bills host the New England Patriots on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. But first, the Chiefs play for the AFC’s top seed Saturday and the Titans and Jaguars play for the AFC South title.

The Chiefs lead the Bills by a half-game in the race for the No. 1 seed and can clinch it with a victory over the Raiders. That would give the Chiefs the lone first-round bye in the AFC playoffs. But it would not necessarily guarantee them of home-field advantage through the AFC championship game.

The NFL decided Thursday not to reschedule the Bills-Bengals game, which was stopped in the first quarter and later postponed. The league’s team owners voted Friday to ratify changes to the playoff format, recommended by Goodell and approved Thursday by the NFL’s competition committee, by which the AFC title game could be played at a neutral site under certain circumstances involving the Bills or Bengals reaching the game as the road team. Those scenarios will play out, in part, this weekend.

The stakes are much more clear cut in the Titans-Jaguars game. The winner will claim the division title and host a first-round playoff game next weekend as the No. 4 seed. The loser probably is done for the season, though the Jaguars would retain some wild-card chances.

The Titans are on a six-game losing streak. They would be a below-.500 division winner, at 8-9, with a victory. The Jaguars have won four straight to even their record at 8-8. Doug Pederson, their first-year coach, has gotten improved results by second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the top overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft.

All teams have the option, the league said, to outline the “3” in blue or red at each 30-yard line. All players can wear shirts saying, “Love for Damar 3” during warmups. Teams also have been encouraged to have a pregame moment of support for Hamlin this weekend, the NFL said.

