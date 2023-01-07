Commanders keys vs. Cowboys: Evaluate both Sam Howell and the team’s culture

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With their playoff hopes dashed, the Washington Commanders (7-8-1) will play for pride and the future Sunday when they host the Dallas Cowboys (12-4). Here’s what to watch for in the Commanders’ season finale, set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. Eastern time. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Can Sam Howell be the guy? Since being selected by Washington during the fifth round of last year’s draft, there’s been a level of intrigue about whether Howell could become the team’s starter.

With the Commanders eliminated from playoff contention, the former North Carolina Tar Heel will get an opportunity to show what he’s capable of against a strong Dallas defense that routinely flustered Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs, another first-time starter, in a 27-13 win last Thursday night.

Howell, who was once viewed as a potential first-round pick, tumbled down draft boards following an up-and-down final season at North Carolina. Despite having a live arm, Howell is listed at just 6 feet 1, and at times struggled processing opposing defenses from the pocket during his college career.

Howell showed flashes during the preseason of being the dynamic quarterback who set school records for career passing yards and touchdowns. But he also on occasion displayed a hesitance to get rid of the ball — a trait that has also plagued the Commanders’ Carson Wentz.

“This game is the most important game of my life and it should be the most important game of everybody on the team’s life,” Howell said. “It’s our next game. And that’s the mentality I have and the mentality I’m trying to get across to my teammates as well. We’re playing to win no matter if we can’t go to the playoffs.”

Because Howell is unlikely to have Washington’s full complement of offensive weapons, his performance will likely be graded on a bit of a curve as coach Ron Rivera alluded to this week.

“The big thing that I did talk about and I said this at the beginning is he won’t be evaluated on just the one game,” Rivera said. “What will be looked at is the things that he’s had to deal with and work with and how he handles those things … really it’s about playing consistent, decision-making, technique.”

Learn more about the team’s culture

While Rivera’s job security doesn’t seem to be in question despite Washington’s downturn in the final month of the season, the level of effort displayed against the Cowboys should provide a pretty clear picture of the team’s culture.

Following last week’s loss to the Cleveland Browns, a team that had already been eliminated from the playoff contention, the Commanders will have to rely on their professionalism and pride against their longtime rivals from Dallas.

“Being professional, showing up every day, being strong, doing the right thing for your teammates, for your team, looking to compete no matter what we’re doing, no matter who we’re playing, looking to compete. So, those are the things I focus on,” defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said this week.

On Sunday, Washington also has an opportunity to help prevent Dallas from capturing the NFC East crown as well as home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Additionally, the Commanders could end Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s streak of nine straight games with a rushing touchdown. Washington was able to keep Elliott out of the end zone in the teams’ Week 4 meeting.

The Commanders could also spoil the Dallas backfield’s quest to produce two 1,000-yard rushers in the same season, a feat that has been accomplished just seven times in NFL history. Elliott and fellow back Tony Pollard are each within striking distance of that distinction, with Pollard needing only 12 yards and Elliott needing 134.

Get some experience for younger players

In addition to Howell, players like guard Chris Paul and wideout Dyami Brown, among others, could set themselves up for increased roles next season with a strong showing against the Cowboys.

Thanks to Washington’s struggles in pass protection and staying healthy, Paul, a seventh-round round pick out of Tulsa, is in line to play a substantial amount of snaps this week. That could hold true moving forward should he hold his own against a Dallas front seven that includes Demarcus Lawrence and defensive player of the year candidate Micah Parsons.

“Chris Paul is a young man we want to take a really good look at,” Rivera said.

It would appear that Washington’s top three receiver spots are set in stone, with Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel. Still, Brown, who at times has proven to be an optimal deep option, could enhance his standing should his strong relationship with Howell, also his teammate at North Carolina, pay dividends on the field.

With Howell under center, Brown had 106 catches for 2,133 yards and 20 touchdowns in two seasons for the Tar Heels.

Injury report

Washington will be without defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (knee), guard Saahdiq Charles (concussion), tackle Cornelius Lucas (ankle), running back Brian Robinson Jr. (knee), defensive end James Smith-Williams (concussion) and defensive back Benjamin St. Juste (ankle). Safety Kam Curl (ankle), linebacker Jamin Davis (knee), linebacker Nathan Gerry (illness) and guard Andrew Nowell are listed as questionable. Running back Antonio Gibson (knee/foot) was placed on IR this week after surgery to repair a fracture in his foot.

Center Tyler Bladasz (ankle) and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) are out for Dallas. Wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (illness) is listed as questionable.

Final injury report for the Commanders this season: pic.twitter.com/n0CZleK0qe — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 6, 2023

