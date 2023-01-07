Third-quarter dominance lets No. 13 Terps snare their sixth straight win

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Diamond Miller wrested away a rebound, gathered herself and went back up strong for a layup while getting hacked from behind. She immediately turned and let out a scream as Lavender Briggs ran up for a chest bump. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That three-point play early in the third quarter included the first basket of a 15-0 run that No. 13 Maryland used to cruise to a 94-85 victory over Michigan State on Saturday afternoon at Xfinity Center.

“Diamond brings a lot of energy to the team,” Briggs said. “She’s always amped up. I think we need that spark of energy, and she’s a key factor in what our team does together.”

The win was the sixth in a row for the Terrapins (13-3, 4-1), extending a season high. The Spartans (10-6, 2-3) saw their four-game streak end.

Maryland outscored Michigan State 30-11 in the third quarter after the score was tied at 40 at halftime. The Spartans had used their size advantage in the post and eight first-half three-pointers to keep the game tight, but the Terps clamped down in both areas. With Shyanne Sellers (who finished with 19 points, two shy of her career high) and Briggs getting going, too, the result was a lopsided quarter that all but decided the game.

“I thought [Maryland Coach Brenda Frese] did a good job of inspiring them pretty quickly to come out with a little different mentality,” Michigan State Coach Suzy Merchant said. “Two things: We weren’t hitting shots. I thought we had some open looks, and it was the right people taking it. They just weren’t falling. And ... our defense was Swiss cheese. There’s five people there, and it felt like there was 10 Maryland players to our five. We did not compete defensively in that quarter.”

Miller put together another gaudy stat line: a game-high 25 points along with eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal. To go with her 19 points, Sellers had six rebounds, five assists and a late block after which she waved her finger like Dikembe Mutombo. Briggs’s 15 points were a season high to go with seven rebounds off the bench. Faith Masonius added 12 points, and Abby Meyers had 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Maryland’s 94 points were its second most of the season; it poured in 107 during a win over Minnesota on Dec. 30.

“People can’t collapse on me, because there’s shooters out there,” Miller said. “And if you collapse, the shooters are going to hit the three — and threes are better than twos at the end of the day. So I think you just pick your poison.”

Maryland faces its toughest test of the early days of Big Ten play when it visits No. 6 Indiana (13-1, 3-1) on Thursday.

Here’s what else to know about the Terps’ win:

Still going

The past three games have been the best for Briggs in a Maryland jersey. She started the second half, and her 30 minutes were her most since Nov. 27. Briggs is averaging 13 points in her past three games, reaching double figures in each, after scoring in double figures just once before that. Her defense had been a positive, but Frese was waiting for the offense to show up after Briggs was a major contributor at Florida.

“Honestly, I just try to play hard,” Briggs said. “I try to play defense and get my teammates shots, and I know they’re going to find me, get me shots — and easy shots at that. Crash the boards as hard as I can and try to keep the possessions going.”

Overcoming

Michigan State connected on 19 of 44 three-point tries and grabbed 20 offensive rebounds. That typically is tough to overcome, but Maryland shot 57.6 percent in the second half and was 20 for 23 from the free throw line for the game. In the decisive third quarter, the Spartans shot 2 for 11 from behind the arc and were outrebounded 14-7.

“Our third quarter was our X-factor,” Frese said. “They had 20 [offensive] boards on us, made 19 threes — I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a stat like that and you come away and still win the game, but we did all the other things that were the difference-maker. Our focus, we were able to dial in more. [Michigan State] did a great job early going inside, and we were late to a lot of that. And we’re undersized in that area.

“So I thought our defense picked up and we were able to be more intentional to the game plan and able to understand what they did to rebound.”

