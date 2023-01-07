Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The coming days will be filled with rumors, speculation and conjecture about the coaching carousel, but there is much more to turning around an NFL franchise than hiring (or firing) a head coach. The totality of a staff is essential, and in the AFC in particular, we could be poised for a flurry of turnover that might be without precedent. There are multiple teams on the cusp of making a head coaching change — or that have already made one — while a cohort of others have either an owner, a general manager or a head coach wondering if the right man is leading their offense. We’ve documented the decline in quarterback play this season and the rise of the run game — we’re still on pace for the highest average yards per carry in the history of the league — and there is mounting pressure to find ways to score despite there not being as many quality starting quarterbacks as there are teams.

Of the 16 teams in the AFC, I would expect more than half to have conversations about making a change at the top of their offensive staff, and if there were eight new play-callers in the AFC next season, it would come as no surprise. (That’s not even accounting for Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, who could land a head coaching job, forcing Cincinnati to make a switch.) Here are the situations in which the likelihood of change is most acute, listed from most to least probable, as best I can tell:

Advertisement

Denver Broncos: Obviously there will be a new offensive coordinator, with coach Nathaniel Hackett fired before he could make it through his first season. This offensive staff will be entirely new next season, charged with trying to salvage Russell Wilson.

Indianapolis Colts: Jeff Saturday isn’t coming back, no matter how much owner Jim Irsay huffs and puffs. And most of the Colts’ current staff will end up back with former coach Frank Reich, wherever he lands. This still looks like Jim Harbaugh’s best option should he leave Michigan.

Houston Texans: Once they officially secure the top overall pick and are in position to take their favored quarterback — chatter I hear still points to Alabama’s Bryce Young — it would be a total shocker for them not to seek a new head coach and staff to develop him. It’s the point they have been waiting for in this rebuild. “They didn’t finally get the first pick to hand him over to Lovie [Smith],” said one coaching agent, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of his position. Agreed.

Advertisement

Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore’s passing offense appears more broken than ever, and whether the Ravens keep or trade Lamar Jackson, I would bet the house on the team moving on from Greg Roman. His tenure has run its course. Roman must realize that on a certain level, although he has been hamstrung by one of the worst receiving groups in the NFL, again. Perhaps the Ravens will promote quarterbacks coach James Urban.

New England Patriots: Bill Belichick created an uninspiring two-headed monster, with former defensive coach Matt Patricia and former special teams coach Joe Judge atop his offensive hierarchy. Quarterback Mac Jones clearly has issues with the setup. Of course, The Hoodie does as The Hoodie chooses. “He’s smart enough to know this can’t work,” said one GM, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he isn’t permitted to speak freely about another team’s personnel. “And stubborn enough to stick with it. … But I think he makes a change.”

Tennessee Titans: At the midpoint of the season, praise was coming in for offensive coordinator Todd Downing, but his in-season DUI was cause enough for termination, even before the Titans’ offense crumbled. It’s probably time to move on from Ryan Tannehill, and Tennessee might use a high pick on a quarterback. For a franchise that whacked its GM out of the blue while in first place in the AFC South, I would bet that further significant changes are coming.

Advertisement

Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson has not been very good, it was another lost season for the Browns, and Coach Kevin Stefanski has fallen under significant fire since the heady days of his 2020 coach of the year season. With some questioning his in-game management, might he delegate play-calling to someone else in 2023? That possibility has been percolating for a few years.

New York Jets: Owner Woody Johnson is pretty dismayed after the Jets’ offense collapsed and killed a season that once had the promise to shatter expectations and conclude with a playoff berth. The quarterback position is still a quagmire. Stay tuned.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Had I constructed this list a month ago, the Steelers would have ranked far higher, but rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is playing excellent football and winning games in the fourth quarter. The run game has been dominant over the past six games — averaging more than 140 yards — and Mike Tomlin tends to be very loyal. Fans have wanted Matt Canada out since last season, but I see Tomlin prizing continuity for Pickett’s second season (and first as the Week 1 starter).

The mysterious merry-go-round

This league works in mysterious ways.

Advertisement

A year ago, Hackett was the top choice of the Jaguars to be their head coach, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation. “The plane was waiting on him,” as one person put it. However, the then-Packers assistant was hopeful the Broncos would land Aaron Rodgers in a trade, and wanted that job above all else. He ultimately took Denver’s offer over the chance to work with Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville. Meanwhile, Kevin O’Connell — the offensive coordinator for the Rams at the time — was also most keen on the Broncos opportunity, according to some close to him, but Hackett’s Green Bay connections put him over the top, so O’Connell ended up in Minnesota, which chose him over Harbaugh. And Pederson, who lives in Florida and was hoping to stay there, ended up getting the Jaguars job and the Lawrence pairing.

The result? Hackett didn’t make it through the season, O’Connell won the NFC North and Pederson might be heading to a division title, too. Sometimes, it seems, it’s best when you don’t get what you initially covet, and even coaches inside the league don’t always have the best read on what is in fact the best opening. Remember that as the next hiring process play out.

Notes from around the league

Several coaching agents I spoke to predicted some of the potential openings will linger through the Super Bowl. The league has added multiple layers to the interviewing process in response to its mounting issues of diversity and inclusivity within the GM, coach and coordinator ranks. The league office is watching the hiring process closely, and optics matter. “There are a lot of young GMs in this league who haven’t been through this before and Big Brother is watching everything very closely,” one longtime coaching agent said. Another coaching agent agreed, while expressing skepticism about the effectiveness of the NFL’s approach. “You aren’t going to tell a billionaire who he can and can’t hire,” this agent said. “They’ll still do what they want to do, and hire who they want to hire. A lot of the time they know who they want before they even talk to anyone, and that’s who they go after.” It’s an approach that clearly has been part of the problem. …

Don’t be surprised if undrafted rookie quarterback Anthony Brown ends up starting for the Ravens on Sunday at Cincinnati. …

If the Bengals make a long playoff run, it says here that two lesser-discussed pass catchers — Hayden Hurst and Trenton Irwin — will each make significant splash plays to contribute. Joe Burrow loves throwing to them, and you can’t cover everyone in that offense.

GiftOutline Gift Article