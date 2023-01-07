Commanders players are frustrated with offensive play-calling

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the Washington Commanders' locker room Sunday, players' simmering frustrations with offensive coordinator Scott Turner's play-calling boiled over. Asked why the offense didn't have a spark in a 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, one veteran said: "Ask the play-caller."

Later, tight end Logan Thomas was asked if he thought the play-calling put players in the best position to succeed.

“The way I put it is: We got so much talent, we should be scoring more points than we have [been],” he told reporters.

Nine other Commanders, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to be candid about a coach, expressed frustration with the play-calling. They complained about predictability, an abandonment of the game plan against Cleveland and Turner’s tendency to deviate from plays that are working, which several players described as the coordinator “outsmarting” himself. They suggested Browns defenders had anticipated their plays in the loss that effectively ended the Commanders’ season.

NFL Next Gen Stats tracks “get-off” — the average time it takes for a rusher to cross the line of scrimmage — and against Washington, Cleveland’s get-off was 0.79 seconds, the fifth-quickest rate by any team in any game this year.

Despite Washington’s significant investment in its offense last offseason, the unit has been a disappointment. The Commanders rank 26th in the NFL in offensive points per game (17.5) and 27th in Expected Points Added, according to TruMedia, both steps back from 2021. The offense collapsed down the stretch, and it is the primary reason the team sank from the NFC’s sixth seed on Dec. 18 to elimination three weeks later.

Yet blame is complex. Quarterback play has been subpar, and the personnel department, ultimately helmed by Coach Ron Rivera, built a line with glaring deficiencies. The offense often fought uphill — it had the league’s worst average starting field position — and struggled to sustain drives, hit explosive plays and finish in the red zone.

This week, players consistently pointed fingers at play-calling but acknowledged there were other issues. Some said there was sometimes poor communication between offensive position groups. Sunday’s season finale — when rookie quarterback Sam Howell and other young players will take the spotlight — could help Rivera make final evaluations of Turner and what went wrong.

If team owner Daniel Snyder retains Rivera in the offseason, which seems likely, especially considering the prospect of a potential sale, it will be the coach’s responsibility to parse the offense’s biggest problems and decide what to change.

Turner and Rivera declined to comment for this story. Asked during a news conference Thursday if he was worried about being fired, Turner said: “That’s just part of this league. It could happen. It could happen to anybody.”

In Turner’s first two seasons, personnel turnover made it hard to judge his work. Washington cycled through six quarterbacks and had limited playmaking talent outside of receiver Terry McLaurin, running back Antonio Gibson and Thomas. Early this season, the unit made some progress, scoring 28 points in Week 1 and 27 in Week 2.

But the offense faltered in bad losses to Philadelphia, Dallas and Tennessee. In Week 6, before a 12-7 win over Chicago, “Thursday Night Football” analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick criticized Turner’s scheme, saying it contrasted with the adaptable, player-friendly schemes popular in the modern NFL.

“This is a plug-and-play system,” Fitzpatrick, who played briefly for Washington in 2021, said. “They’re not going to dial up plays and make up something that would suit Carson’s game, or maybe something that would suit Terry’s game to get him the ball early.”

Once Washington turned to Taylor Heinicke after Wentz’s finger injury, Turner leaned into the identity the offense had developed during a four-game winning streak in 2021, running downhill and throwing off play action. The Commanders were more competitive and pulled off a major upset, beating then-undefeated Philadelphia on the road.

Two weeks later, against the Atlanta Falcons, two people said, the Commanders’ first drive was an example of Turner at his best. On the first play, he called hard play action off the run concept “duo,” which had become a staple for the offense. The fake fooled the Falcons’ linebackers, sucked them toward the line of scrimmage and opened a big throwing window for Heinicke, who hit McLaurin for 26 yards. They went on to score a touchdown, and Turner kept the Falcons’ defense off balance for most of the game with similar looks and fakes.

Three weeks after that, on “Sunday Night Football,” Turner opened with a plan at least three players questioned. Instead of sticking to downhill runs and play action, he tried more drop-back passing and edge runs out of shotgun. In the first half, the offense looked impotent, scoring once in five drives (a field goal) and allowing a strip sack that was returned for a touchdown.

On a first down late in the third quarter, Brian Robinson Jr. plowed downhill for seven yards. But on second down, Turner called a flea-flicker, and on third, a run up the middle for Curtis Samuel went for two. Why, players wondered, did they abandon what had just worked well?

“Sometimes, it feels like he expects [adjustments from the defense], or he calls something just because we put it in that week,” one player said.

In the locker room, criticism of Turner started bubbling to the surface. Robinson, who finished with 7.4 yards per carry but only 12 carries, harped on the play-calling.

“I just got to play; I can’t coach,” he told reporters, adding, “Even when I do get frustrated about play-calling, that’s not my job, so, regardless of how I feel during the game over certain plays, I just got to be where my feet are.”

Later that week, when asked why the offense struggled in the red zone, Heinicke suggested part of the problem was scheme.

“Some of the plays that we had called there at the end, they’re tough plays to beat cover-two with,” he said.

During his news conference, Turner criticized himself — “We really should have given [Robinson] the ball more” — but also seemed to jab back at Heinicke.

“Sometimes, there's going to be some tight windows [deep in the red zone], and you got to give guys a shot to make a play,” he said.

The next week, at the end of a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Rivera benched Heinicke for Wentz. In 16 drop-backs, Wentz was sharp, handling blitzes and getting the ball out at the fastest rate of his career. During the week, Rivera said he would stick with Wentz against Cleveland, seemingly optimistic Wentz would benefit from the Heinicke play-calling formula.

Three issues — play-calling, quarterback play and line play — contributed to the crushing loss that followed, but not everyone involved weighed the blame the same.

Several players argued that Turner had abandoned the game plan, which the team had practiced all week, in favor of drop-back passing and running concepts that at times became predictable. One example was that in two- and three-tight end sets, Washington ran the ball 21 of 26 times (81 percent), and the Browns, one of the league’s worst run defenses, caught on.

It’s possible Turner felt he couldn’t stick to the formula because of his quarterback. Early on, Wentz missed several easy throws, and Turner leaned on the run. When Wentz did pass, Turner seemed intent on letting the quarterback keep his eyes upfield. He called different play actions — trading the hard, under-center action that worked well with Heinicke for soft action from shotgun — and used more drop-back passes. Washington’s pass protection has struggled with drop-back passing, so Turner sent help via double-teams and chips, which slowed or reduced the number of pass-catchers available.

Turner tried several times to go downfield. One person with knowledge of the team’s play-calling, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to evaluate Turner, criticized the approach and pointed to Wentz’s second interception. The person conceded that, on paper, the vertical concept works against cover-two. If Wentz hadn’t underthrown the ball, Samuel probably would’ve had a huge catch, maybe even a touchdown. But the concept demands Wentz hit a difficult, low-percentage throw.

The person conceded Turner is hamstrung by his personnel but argued he could provide easier answers.

“[It’s] your job to put these guys in better spots to be successful,” the person said. “Are you doing everything you can to elevate this group?”

“I feel bad for Carson,” one player said. “I don’t think we knew how to utilize him.”

Another player suggested the Browns loss wasn’t on Turner. The player said Wentz, under pressure to save his career, seemed affected before the game even began.

Afterward, echoes of the debate that raged in Washington — whose fault was this? — also sounded in the Browns locker room. Linebacker Reggie Ragland and defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney bashed Wentz for having “a slow release” and being fazed by hits. But defensive end Myles Garrett saw the Commanders’ struggles as more rooted in the game plan.

“They wanted to get some plays down the field and some long-developing plays,” he said. “I don’t think it was really [Wentz] holding it as much as he’s waiting for everything to develop in front of him.”

Rivera is known for his loyalty, and he coached with Turner’s father, Norv Turner, for years. But in the past, if Rivera has felt it truly necessary, he has fired those with whom he’s close. In August, it was defensive line coach Sam Mills III, with whom he worked for several seasons in Carolina.

In Friday news conferences this season, Rivera has often been in a good mood. He’s given expansive updates and explanations. But this Friday, when asked to evaluate Turner’s performance this year, he seemed circumspect.

“We’ve had our moments,” he said. “I think there’s [been] some really good things, considering the availability of everybody. You know, it’s been tough.”

