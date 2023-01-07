Sidwell Friends turns up the pressure on Episcopal in IAC/MAC challenge

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In talking to his players, Sidwell Friends Coach Eric Singletary sometimes sums it up this way: If we score, we might win. But if they don’t score, we will win. Fearsome defense has long been the calling card of the No. 8 Quakers, and this winter has been no different. On Saturday afternoon at Bullis, Sidwell put on another dazzling defensive display as it held Episcopal to single-digit points in each quarter and cruised to a 59-28 win.

“From the coaches to the player-leaders, we’re always telling new guys ‘Defense is who we are, that’s our culture,’ ” senior guard Cameron Gillus said. “We always believe that, no matter how our offense is going, if we play well on the defensive end we’ll have chance to win the game.”

Saturday’s game was one of six in an annual event featuring teams from the Interstate Athletic Conference (Episcopal) and the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference (Sidwell). The IAC/MAC Challenge consistently serves as a strong reminder of all the D.C. area private school talent that does not reside in the celebrated Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.

Advertisement

Last year, the Quakers quickly separated themselves from much of the MAC, and most other area schools for that matter, with a stellar campaign. Across a 28-1 season, a disciplined Sidwell team waltzed to a conference title, won a state championship at the buzzer and then earned an invitation to a national postseason tournament.

Coming off that success, and returning three of his top four scorers, Singletary scheduled a more ambitious nonconference slate this winter. So far this season, the Northwest private school has faced opponents from Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Texas.

But that new level of competition came attached to a new kind of pressure, something Singletary noticed was burdening his players early in the season. It took a few games, and a loss or two, to help the team settle into a new year.

Advertisement

“We had to keep preaching that it’s about the unit and it’s about the journey,” Singletary said. “All of that other rankings and stuff is subjective and the last ranking is the only thing that matters anyway.”

Through the good and the bad, the defensive intensity has been a near constant presence. Sidwell (11-3) surrendered an average of 43 points across its first 12 games. On Saturday, it set a defensive tone right away by keeping Episcopal (6-5) off the scoreboard for the first three minutes and allowing only seven points in the opening quarter.

On the other end of the floor, the Quakers rode hot early shooting to a double-digit lead and then slowly grew that margin in the second half. Sophomore Jalen Rougier-Roane led the Quakers with 16 points, followed by Gillus with 13. The team was without junior Caleb Williams, a high-major prospect on the wing, as he deals with a bone bruise. The team expects him back soon, just in time for the bulk of their MAC title defense.

“It’s going to be tough, night in and night out, because most of those teams know us well,” Gillus said. “So it will be all about being tougher and more connected than anyone else.”

GiftOutline Gift Article