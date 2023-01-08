Commanders crush Cowboys in what may be owner Daniel Snyder’s final game

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chris Lopez rolled into the RedZone lot at FedEx Field around 9 a.m. Sunday, more than seven hours before kickoff, to fire up the grill and the fryers as he always does. The former Hogette — the last one added to the famed fan group — has seen the highs and lows of the rebranded Washington Commanders over the past two decades, and he has never sweated the losses.

“We never lose out here,” he said while poking a vat of fried chicken wings.

But for years, Lopez, wife Christie, friend Mike Mattison and thousands of others scattered around the stadium before the game have endured plenty — a carousel of quarterbacks, a dearth of playoff games, troublesome ownership. For one final Sunday, they gathered amid overcast skies and bone-chilling cold for another tailgate victory while looking ahead to an uncertain future.

In a game that mattered mainly to Washington’s young and developmental players — and to the many fans who always root for upsetting the Dallas Cowboys — Sunday’s 26-6 win was one to remember, even if it counted for very little.

Yet perhaps the more significant memory for the bundled-up crowd: the possibility that Sunday’s game was the last in the ownership of Daniel Snyder.

“This is the highlight of the season,” Mattison said while smiling with a cigar in his mouth. “I was convinced he was going to outlive me and I would die a miserable Commanders fan.”

The Lopezes and others bemoaned the possible loss of Tanya Snyder, Dan’s wife and co-CEO, whom they said was “friendly to fans” and charitable with community efforts. Tanya Snyder was spotted in the owner’s suite during Sunday’s game. Her husband was not, and a team spokesperson declined to comment on his attendance.

The prospect of the Commanders finding new ownership became a possibility in early November, when the team announced the Snyders would “consider potential transactions” related to the team. For many fans, it was a moment to celebrate.

“Best decision we ever forced upon him,” longtime fan Jerry Cogswell said Sunday while tailgating. “To me, it shows there’s a God out there.”

“Him selling is worth 15 first-round draft picks every year,” said his son, James, while turning hot dogs on the grill.

Snyder, who recently listed his “usual residence” as England on a public filing in the United Kingdom, was last publicly seen at midfield of the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in October alongside owner Jerry Jones, who attended Sunday’s game.

Jones got to witness what few expected: a dominant win by the eliminated-from-playoff-contention Commanders, who jumped to a 13-0 lead that could’ve been a 20-point edge in the first half; Joey Slye missed two field goal attempts and an extra point.

The charge, led by rookie quarterback Sam Howell, reinfused hope that, over the past four weeks, disappeared for the Commanders (8-8-1). Once a 7-5 team in control of a playoff spot, Washington had gone 0-3-1 in its previous four games to fall out of contention and raise more questions about Coach Ron Rivera’s plan to rebuild.

None of those questions could be answered in one game, but the play of Howell — 11 for 19 for 169 yards, one touchdown and one interception to go with 35 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground — raised the possibility of a more prominent role for the young quarterback in years to come. His first pass attempt — set up by the special teams, which dropped Cowboys punter Bryan Anger at the 20-yard line — was a 16-yard touchdown toss to Terry McLaurin.

Cornerback Kendall Fuller expanded Washington’s lead with a 29-yard pick-six in the second quarter, then Howell retuned for his rushing touchdown in the third. Howell faked a handoff, then wove his way up the middle of the field for a nine-yard score.

Roughly a minute later, after the Commanders forced a three-and-out by the wayward Cowboys (12-5), Howell launched a 52-yard pass (which covered 60 air yards) that fell into the arms of McLaurin as the receiver ran a go route down the right sideline with cornerback Trayvon Mullen tethered to his side. As McLaurin dived for the catch, the crowd erupted.

Slye capped the drive with a 29-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to expand Washington’s lead to 23-6.

In many respects, Sunday’s outing was the game Washington had longed for — the game it sorely hoped for late in the season as it tried to secure a postseason berth.

It was the kind of turnaround fans had hoped for, year after year, amid quarterback changes and expectations of a “Year 3 leap” under Rivera. Expectations seemed to change entering Sunday’s game after Washington placed a handful of starters on injured reserve and declared the matchup an audition of sorts.

The Commanders were counted out and, officially, had been ruled out of the playoffs. But throughout the stadium, a celebration ensued.

Cowboys and Commanders fans alike danced at Legends Plaza as D.C. band Sirius Company played cover songs and took jabs at Dallas fans.

“Y’all will be on the couch with us by February 1,” one of the singers joshed.

In one of the suites, Sonny Jurgensen and his wife, Margo, were surrounded by memorabilia and photos of his time as Washington’s famed quarterback. The team retired his number in a halftime ceremony. He unveiled a framed No. 9 jersey from his suite, a cigar hanging from his mouth as he shared the moment with friend and fellow former quarterback Billy Kilmer.

The tribute to Jurgensen is why Jerry Britt, a truck driver and devoted fan, made sure to attend Sunday’s win.

“My first game, the first quarterback I ever saw throw the football for the Redskins — Sonny Jurgensen,” Britt said. “That’s why I’m here. Wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

Neither would Barbara Green, a longtime fan from Virginia who bought season tickets for the first time this year. She has attended every game because she’s “dedicated,” she said. And she has long known the importance of Sunday’s game no matter its implications — and no matter the future of the team’s ownership.

“Beating Dallas is really important,” Green said. “… But in my opinion, we as the fans are the ones that make the team valuable.”

