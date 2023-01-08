NFL live updates Commanders lead Cowboys, 7-0, after botched snap

Rookie fifth-round pick Sam Howell will start at quarterback as the Commanders close another disappointing regular season at home against the Cowboys. Washington has been eliminated from playoff contention and will be without several key regulars, including defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (knee), running backs Brian Robinson Jr. (knee) and Antonio Gibson (knee/foot), cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (ankle), safety Kam Curl (ankle) and linebacker Jamin Davis (knee). Dallas can win the NFC East with a win over Washington and an Eagles loss to the Giants. The Cowboys can clinch the NFC’s top seed with a win and losses by Philadelphia and San Francisco.