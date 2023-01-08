NFL live updates Commanders lead Cowboys, 7-0, after botched snap

The Cowboys went three and out on their second possession. On third and seven, Efe Obada sacked Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott for a loss of 10. Sam Howell and the Commanders will begin their next drive from the Washington 38-yard line. (Commanders 7, Cowboys 0, 9:37 left in the first quarter)
Commanders take 7-0 lead on Sam Howell’s first throw
Sam Howell and Washington didn’t waste any time capitalizing on the Cowboys’ early mistake. On his first career throw, Howell found Terry McLaurin over the middle for a 16-yard touchdown. (Commanders 7, Cowboys 0, 11:08 left in the first quarter)
The Cowboys won the coin toss and elected to receive. Dallas picked up a first down but was forced to punt after Tony Pollard was stopped short of the line to gain on a third-down carry. Punter Bryan Anger couldn’t handle the snap, and Milo Eifler tackled him at the Cowboys’ 20-yard line. (Commanders 0, Cowboys 0, 11:45 left in the first quarter)
What to watch for when the Commanders host the Cowboys
Rookie fifth-round pick Sam Howell will start at quarterback as the Commanders close another disappointing regular season at home against the Cowboys. Washington has been eliminated from playoff contention and will be without several key regulars, including defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (knee), running backs Brian Robinson Jr. (knee) and Antonio Gibson (knee/foot), cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (ankle), safety Kam Curl (ankle) and linebacker Jamin Davis (knee). Dallas can win the NFC East with a win over Washington and an Eagles loss to the Giants. The Cowboys can clinch the NFC’s top seed with a win and losses by Philadelphia and San Francisco.