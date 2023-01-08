Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Imagine this world, which would have seemed fantastical when the season began but may be reality as the season ends: The next time the Washington Commanders play a football game, the owner may be someone other than Daniel M. Snyder. Hallelujah. Hallelujah. Hal-le-lu-jah. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The 2022 season ended Sunday with a 26-6 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, leaving the Commanders as the only team from the NFC East that will not advance to the playoffs. The questions about how this team will operate in 2023 are legion, and they include some of the most important that can face an NFL team that follows a letdown of a season into an important offseason: Who will be the quarterback? Who will call the plays?

“Who will own the team?” trumps them all.

“Sitting back and looking at the big picture of it all,” said quarterback and cult hero Taylor Heinicke, who returned to a backup role Sunday, “obviously if there is a new owner, maybe there’s going to be some moving parts. It’s going to be a pretty interesting offseason.”

Advertisement

If an embarrassment of the archrival Cowboys — who entered the day in the running for the division title and looked completely overwhelmed — can be anticlimactic, Sunday’s was. The season finale featured the debut of rookie quarterback Sam Howell and, from a football perspective, not much of more of interest.

Howell’s first pass in an NFL regular season game was a nice little touchdown on a slant to Terry McLaurin. Howell made a nifty run for another touchdown. He dropped a beautiful bomb that traveled 60 yards in the air precisely into McLaurin’s arms. It’s so tempting to think about what might happen if …

“He makes some throws that really make you say, ‘Wow,’” McLaurin said.

Easy now. Don’t crown Howell the starter next season. He had the expected wobbles, including a poor throw that was picked off in the end zone. His numbers in one game — 11 for 19 for 169 yards with the touchdown and the interception, plus 35 more yards on the ground — guarantee nothing about the future other than an offseason full of discussion and conjecture. The position is in its annual state at the end of a Washington season: TBD.

But the issue that has dogged the on-field product during the entirety of Snyder’s ownership — the revolving door at quarterback — seems minuscule when cast against the possibility of Snyder’s departure. It’s hard to overstate how his presence has defined and strangled the franchise in so many ways — even when his mere presence or absence is a state secret. When a team spokesperson was asked whether Snyder attended Sunday’s season finale, the official response was, “No comment.” (His wife, co-CEO Tanya, was there.)

Advertisement

Heck, even the heels-dug-in adversaries of Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) voted “present” during the fiasco of a process to elect a new speaker. Apparently, such an acknowledgment for Snyder is a bridge too far. Landover? London? Who’s to say?

It has been exactly this, somewhere between absurd and abhorrent, for so long. The results are tangible and meaningful. Even at a FedEx Field that has had blocks of seats taken out over the years, the Commanders finished the season with the lowest average attendance and the lowest percent of capacity in the entire league. Forget what percentage of fans show up to urge on the opponent. That’s a damaged product.

So the possibility of regime change is absolutely tantalizing.

“That stuff is a little bit over our heads,” McLaurin said. “… I’m excited for what the future holds no matter what it looks like from coaching, ownership — or whatever.”

From a player’s perspective, that’s fine. But this is the most meaningful offseason since Snyder took over in 1999. And still, it’s healthy to hang on to some measure of pessimism that a sale will be completed. Yes, Snyder stands to make maybe $6 billion or $7 billion on an $800 million investment, and life out of the spotlight has to be more appealing than life in it. But until the ink is dry, raise an eyebrow. It’s the safest way to self-preservation and sanity.

Advertisement

While we wait, let’s dig into the record collection and play the hits to remind us how we got here — and why the fan base feels as it does about its (possibly outgoing) owner. We will get to some deep cuts, too.

Before the 2000 sason, Snyder decided to charge fans to come to training camp — $10 to get in, $10 more to park. A tone was set, and his reputation became both hard-earned and unshakable. The Washington City Paper reported that, in the wake of 9/11, Snyder’s team sold “Pentagon Flag” hats — at a profit. The concessionaires at FedEx once sold peanuts originally intended for an airline — that had gone out of business the year before.

The fans developed a distaste for Snyder? Wait. Why? Oh, in the midst of a massive recession around 2008, 125 season-ticket holders asked out of their contracts with the team, citing economic hardship. Snyder not only didn’t allow them financial wiggle room; he sued them.

Through it all, there was, almost more than anything, defiance. He clung to the notion that there was a years-long waiting list for season tickets when it had long since evaporated. When the team’s former nickname was under scrutiny, he told USA Today: “We’ll never change the name. It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.” In 2020, it dropped the old nickname.

Advertisement

None of this gets to the current events — reports in The Washington Post that detailed consistent, demeaning and misogynistic behavior toward women by multiple team employees over a period of years. Snyder paid a former employee, who accused him of sexual misconduct, $1.6 million in a settlement — while admitting no wrongdoing. One investigation into the franchise’s culture is complete; a second is outstanding. A congressional inquiry wrapped up late last year. The attorney general in D.C. sued Snyder. The attorney general in Virginia is investigating him. He engaged in a legal battle with his minority partners that involved, among other hard-to-believe elements, the hiring of private investigators.

It’s all exhausting — and that’s before we get to the football. There’s the quick fuse with Norv Turner and then Marty Schottenheimer, the grasp at the sexy college name in Steve Spurrier, the glory days reach for Joe Gibbs and the out-of-nowhere hire of Jim Zorn, who was out of his depth. For football counsel, Snyder relied on Vinny Cerrato and Bruce Allen, to disastrous effect. Midseason, he stripped Zorn of play-calling responsibilities and hired an out-of-work veteran NFL assistant — who, the previous week, had been calling bingo games at a Michigan retirement home.

Dizzying stuff. The result: one playoff victory this century.

Advertisement

Maybe, if and when a new owner takes over, fans who endured all this for a generation will talk about those stories and laugh. There are elements of the franchise that are in better shape now than they were two or 10 years ago, and that’s important. But to some degree, the elements that define the spring and summer for a normal NFL franchise — free agency, the draft — ride decidedly in the back seat right now. Whether Daniel Snyder owns this team next September will determine whether it’s shackled or is freed. We’ve reached that most dangerous emotion in sports: Hope.

GiftOutline Gift Article