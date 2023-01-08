Jahmir Young brings the energy as the Terps dump the No. 24 Buckeyes

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coach Kevin Willard has shared a blunt truth with his point guard, Jahmir Young: Sometimes, especially in the Big Ten, you are not going to play well. It happens even to top players, but Young is still hard on himself. Willard noticed one of those slumps and some signs of frustration early in Maryland’s matchup with Ohio State on Sunday, so he told Young: “You’re going back into that cycle. Get out of your cycle.”

Young rebounded by delivering a career-best performance and leading the Terrapins to an 80-73 win over the No. 24 Buckeyes at Xfinity Center. He attacked the rim, drew fouls, grabbed rebounds and posted 30 points to tie his best scoring outing from his first three college seasons at Charlotte.

Young, who played at DeMatha, transferred to Maryland before this season — a step up in competition — and has continued to generate standout showings. His season-high 11 rebounds were just shy of his career-best 12, and he drew 10 fouls.

Advertisement

“He just stayed after it and stayed after it,” Willard said. “His energy and his tenaciousness was really the difference.”

Young powered the Terps (11-5, 2-3) to a critical win that ended a five-game losing streak against major conference opponents and snapped a two-game skid overall. Sunday’s victory gives Maryland a boost as it enters a stretch featuring difficult matchups at Iowa, vs. Michigan and at No. 1 Purdue.

Beyond Young’s double-double, Maryland had four other players score in double figures: Hakim Hart (12), Donta Scott (12), Don Carey (10) and Julian Reese (10). That production offered optimism for an offense that had struggled lately. Maryland was a force in the paint and shot 46.2 percent from the field against the shorthanded Buckeyes (10-5, 2-2), who were missing forward Zed Key because of a shoulder injury.

Advertisement

Ohio State had a 39-34 edge at halftime, but Willard’s team engineered a dominant stretch to start the second half and take control. During the break, Willard had his team watch film, and the Terps made an adjustment in their press that was effective. On the Buckeyes’ first nine possessions after halftime, they had five turnovers, missed six shots and scored no points.

“We didn’t have a lot of deflections going into the second half,” Young said. “So coming out, we just had to make an emphasis on that — trying to get deflections, trying to speed them up and turn them over. We did that and were able to get good shots in return.”

The Terps built a 14-point lead, then stalled a bit. Reese got called for a technical foul with 9:40 to go, and a pair of Buckeyes free throws kick-started a 13-2 run that trimmed Maryland’s lead to three with 6:15 remaining.

Advertisement

Ohio State narrowed the margin to three points three more times, but Maryland continued to respond. Willard called a timeout when the Terps held a 72-68 lead with 1:29 to go, and Young then made a hook shot to help put the game away.

Here’s what else to know about the Terps’ win:

Offensive improvement

The Terps hadn’t scored more than 20 points in the first half of their previous four games against major conference opponents. In Maryland’s previous two Big Ten matchups — losses at Michigan and Rutgers — the Terps had just four field goals in the first half against the Wolverines and six against the Scarlet Knights.

Willard hoped those issues would disappear when Maryland returned home, and at the start of this game, the Terps showed promise. They made 9 of 13 field goal attempts to grab a 23-16 lead, highlighted by a stretch when they scored on seven straight possessions. But then Ohio State tightened up on defense, the Terps went cold, and the Buckeyes chipped away until they had a five-point halftime lead.

Advertisement

In the final 11 minutes before halftime, Maryland missed 15 of 16 shots. But in the second half, the Terps shot 60.9 percent to retake the lead and never relinquish it.

“I was not worried that we would play bad offensively today,” Willard said. “We’re home.”

Paint dominance

Ohio State mostly played with a small lineup. Without Key, a 6-foot-8 forward, 6-11 freshman center Felix Okpara started, but he logged just 12 minutes. None of the other Buckeyes who played is taller than 6-7.

The Terps have Reese, a 6-9 center, but aren’t built to bully Big Ten teams in the paint. This game offered a rare opportunity for them to be the aggressor. Reese didn’t capitalize as much as he could have, making just 4 of 10 field goal attempts, but Maryland outscored the Buckeyes 34-22 in the paint and had a 40-26 rebounding edge.

Advertisement

“We missed [Key’s] physicality,” Ohio State Coach Chris Holtmann said. “We missed [the] ability to post him and play through him at times.”

Attacking the rim

Maryland made five three-pointers on a season-low 13 attempts. With their size advantage, the Terps instead relied on getting inside and attacking the rim. In a whistle-heavy matchup, Maryland made 27 of 33 free throws.

Willard was particularly pleased that his team continued to get into the paint as it was fending off the Buckeyes’ late push. Maryland attempted just five three-pointers in the second half, making two.

“We can’t always shoot threes,” Willard said. “We’re in the double bonus — drive it, drive it. Put pressure on a defense. I thought we took a good step there where we didn’t settle and we were more aggressive.”

GiftOutline Gift Article