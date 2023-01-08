The NFL playoffs are almost set. Here’s what you need to know.

The lead-up to the final week of the NFL regular season was clouded by the horrific incident during the last game of Week 17, when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.
As Hamlin showed signs of improvement in a Cincinnati hospital, the NFL resolved to complete the regular season as scheduled Saturday and Sunday and begin the postseason on time the following weekend.
The cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game led to the approval of a slightly modified playoff format, but the playoffs remain otherwise intact and will culminate with Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.
Here is what you need to know before the postseason kicks off.