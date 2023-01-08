The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

NFL live updates Tracking the playoff races as Week 18 unfolds

The Titans and Jaguars honored Damar Hamlin just...
Mac Jones and the New England Patriots will try to play their way into the postseason Sunday afternoon. (Steven Senne/AP)
The NFL regular season concludes Sunday with 14 games spread across three windows of action. Entering the afternoon, 12 of the 14 postseason berths have been claimed, but plenty remains at stake with the final two spots and crucial jockeying for playoff seeding still to be decided. The first set of kickoffs is scheduled for 1 p.m., and by the end of the night the entire field will be set before the playoffs begin next weekend. Follow along for live updates, highlights and the latest news from around the league.

Here’s what you need to know

  • The final AFC wild-card spot will be claimed during the early afternoon games, when the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers play to extend their seasons. Either the Houston Texans or Chicago Bears will emerge from the afternoon with the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. Find the full playoff clinching scenarios entering Sunday here.
  • The NFC playoff picture will come into focus in the late afternoon, when the Philadelphia Eagles will try to hold off the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys for the conference’s top seed and first-round bye, and the Seattle Seahawks will try to stay in the race.
  • In prime time, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be playing for the last spot in the NFC. Their opponents Sunday night, the Detroit Lions, must hope their path to the postseason hasn’t been blocked before they kick off.
