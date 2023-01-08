NFL live updates Tracking the playoff races as Week 18 unfolds

The NFL regular season concludes Sunday with 14 games spread across three windows of action. Entering the afternoon, 12 of the 14 postseason berths have been claimed, but plenty remains at stake with the final two spots and crucial jockeying for playoff seeding still to be decided. The first set of kickoffs is scheduled for 1 p.m., and by the end of the night the entire field will be set before the playoffs begin next weekend. Follow along for live updates, highlights and the latest news from around the league.