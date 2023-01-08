Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson are back, and the Caps keep climbing

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With the spotlight shining solely on him, Nicklas Backstrom was showered with cheers during an emotional standing ovation before the Washington Capitals’ game Sunday at Capital One Arena. It was a moving scene as the organizational pillar prepared to play his first game since undergoing hip resurfacing surgery in June. That procedure is rare in hockey, and there was significant doubt that the 35-year-old center would ever be able to return to the ice.

But there Backstrom was, pain-free and defying the odds, as he made his season debut in the Capitals’ 1-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“It meant the world [to play again],” he said. “Obviously I missed this and, with not knowing what my future was going to hold, just coming back and playing was great.”

Defenseman Erik Gustafsson scored the lone goal early in the first period, and goaltender Darcy Kuemper turned away all 38 shots he faced for his fourth shutout. With the Capitals clinging to the lead in the third period, Kuemper was the best player on the ice as he kept the Blue Jackets off the board.

Advertisement

But Backstrom wasn’t the only Capitals player making a triumphant return. Winger Tom Wilson, another key piece in Washington’s plans, played his first game since he had surgery for a torn ACL suffered in May.

“Happy to get that one out of the way and felt a little bit better than I thought out there,” Wilson said. “But it’s definitely overwhelming when you get out there — the music, the fans and it’s a fast game. So you got to just take it in stride and do your best.”

It was long known that Wilson would return at some point, but to have him back in the lineup with Backstrom made the evening feel like a season opener. And it was another boost for a team that overcame a slow, injury-filled start and looks like a contender in the Eastern Conference.

“The guys battled for Nicky and I to get it done and Kuemps played really well and it’s nice to get the first one out of the way, but it was a really cool experience,” Wilson said. “You can’t ever take it for granted, playing in the NHL. The fans, the roar when Nick and I came out, it’s a pretty special feeling.”

The Capitals (23-14-6) are 8-1-2 in their past 11 games. Last-place Columbus fell to 12-25-2. Washington’s next game is Wednesday at Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Riding the early emotional wave, Washington started hot, with Gustafsson giving the home team the lead 2:43 in. His shot from the left circle clipped defenseman Tim Berni’s skate and went between the legs of Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins (18 saves) for his seventh goal of the season.

Columbus nearly scored twice late in the first period, when it twice hit iron, but it could not light the lamp.

The Blue Jackets had plenty of chances in the second but still could not solve Kuemper. Washington struggled to create any offense in the middle frame and managed just five shots on Merzlikins. The Capitals again sputtered in the third, but a stout penalty kill went 2 for 2 in the period to keep the Blue Jackets off the board.

“Sometimes the wins happen like that,” Coach Peter Laviolette said. “Sometimes it’s 1-0 and you get outdone a little bit and you have to rely on different things. For whatever reason, that jump and that competitiveness and that compete to push things down to the offensive zone and stay there to deliver pucks and people and opportunities, it was not quite where it needed to be tonight. But there was a good fight.”

Advertisement

Neither Backstrom nor Wilson played under any restrictions. Laviolette said he wanted to keep Backstrom’s ice time to 17 to 18 minutes but the team would adjust if needed.

Backstrom ended up playing 14:03; Wilson finished at 14:10. Each put one shot on goal, and both saw time on the power play — Backstrom on the first unit, Wilson on the second. Backstrom mainly skated on a line with captain Alex Ovechkin and Conor Sheary; Wilson played with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Dylan Strome.

“I thought it was great to have [Wilson and Backstrom] back out there,” Laviolette said. “That is a lot, jumping into that game. I thought they did fine. Every day from today as they move forward, they will get more confident and just feel better about it. I’m sure they are both glad to have it behind them.”

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ win:

Mantha scratched

Winger Anthony Mantha was scratched for the first time in his Capitals career. Mantha, whose salary cap hit this season and next is $5.7 million, had one goal in his past 11 games; he has nine goals and 14 assists in 42 games this season. Winger Nicolas Aube-Kubel also was a healthy scratch.

Advertisement

“It just made for tough decisions,” Laviolette said Sunday morning of Backstrom and Wilson returning. “I have no problem if either one of those guys were in the lineup today — [Aube-Kubel] or Mantha — but they’re not. I had to make decisions, and that’s where I started.”

Snively clears

Forward Joe Snively cleared waivers and was loaned to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League. The Herndon native, 27, has played in six games this season, tallying one assist.

Strome shifts to wing

With Backstrom back in the lineup, Strome moved to the wing for the first time. Strome played at wing and center during his time with Chicago, but in Backstrom’s absence with Washington, he mainly served as the center on the first line, where he had been thriving with Ovechkin and Sheary.

GiftOutline Gift Article