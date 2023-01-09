The best men’s college basketball team in D.C.? It might be American. Mike Brennan's American team improved to 12-3 after a 76-74 win over Boston University. (Julia Nikhinson/For The Washington Post)

Matt Rogers and Johnny O’Neil sat in the hallway outside American University’s locker room late Sunday afternoon, talking about the taut game they had just played in, each taking a different view of the foul trouble they had dealt with late in the game. “It was frustrating,” Rogers said. “I mean, I put myself in that position that I had to come out. Watching from the bench is tough.”

“It didn’t bother me that much,” O’Neil insisted. “I really believed the other guys would step up and make the plays we needed to make.”

Indeed, the backups on American’s bench made just enough plays to hold Boston University off, 76-74, in a raucous Bender Arena. The Eagles led almost the entire game but had to hang on for dear life in the final seconds.

The victory raised their record to 12-3 and — more important — 4-0 in the Patriot League. A year ago, American won 10 games total and finished 5-13 in conference play. A little more than a week into 2023, the Eagles are a long way from 2022.

“It’s better than the alternative,” Coach Mike Brennan joked, when asked about the 4-0 conference start. “We’ve eked out a couple of wins here, which is great, but it’s still early. Very early.”

It got late early last season for American. After two wins to start the season, the Eagles lost seven in a row and 10 of 12. Some games were close; some were not. “It was a very long, slow season,” O’Neil said. “It felt like it was taking forever. It was a …” He paused, searching for a word.

“Slog?”

O’Neil nodded. “This year, it feels as if the season is flying by. It’s hard to believe we’re already halfway through our schedule.”

Winning does that. Winning will also put 2,679 people into your building on a January Sunday in between semesters — American’s largest home crowd in more than a decade — thanks in part to it being elementary school day, thanks in part to a team that’s winning consistently.

The difference for this American team is depth and experience, something the Eagles have often lacked in recent years. Once upon a time, Brennan had little confidence in his bench, often keeping his starters on the floor for 35-plus minutes. One season, former starting point guard Darius “Pee Wee” Gardner averaged more than 40 minutes a game, thanks to several overtime contests.

The only Eagle who played more than 30 minutes on Sunday was freshman point guard Geoff Sprouse, with 33. Rogers and O’Neil, the team’s leading scorers, both played under 30 minutes because of that foul trouble. The only starter who even equaled his scoring average was sophomore Elijah Stephens, who averages 8.9 and scored 11.

And yet, American won again, this time because its bench produced 37 points and 10 rebounds in 58 minutes. There was a time those could have been the bench’s numbers for the entire season.

“No doubt, we don’t win this game without the depth we’ve got now,” Brennan said. “This year, we’ve got some experience so we feel as if we can get to the last four minutes, we’ve got a decent chance to win. Last year, there were nights we got it to eight [minutes left], but getting from eight to four was hard. Sometimes getting from eight to seven was hard.”

The Eagles have been getting all the way to zero, while still in front, consistently. After losing their first two games, they’ve now won 12 of 13, including victories over Georgetown and George Washington — both on the road. The win over the Hoyas was the first victory over the one-time lords of D.C. since 1982, when Patrick Ewing was Georgetown’s center.

“To go in there and win on their court for us was electric,” O’Neil said. “I mean 40 years is a long time. It was a great feeling.”

Say all you want about Georgetown’s current woes: A Patriot League team is not supposed to go into a Big East building and come away with a win.

Sunday’s win over a tough-minded, experienced Boston team was like a visit to the dentist for most of the second half. The Terriers have a true star in Walter Whyte, who is listed as 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds but looks bigger and is almost impossibly strong.

“A monster,” was how Brennan described him.

Every time it seemed American might gain control, Whyte made a play. He scored 23 points, had 11 rebounds and got the Eagles into foul trouble.

It was the bench that saved American, notably 7-foot Danish freshman Jermaine Ballisager Webb, who contributed eight key points while playing 15 minutes. The other key player off the bench was junior guard Colin Smalls, a starter a year ago, who missed eight games early this season with lower back issues that continue to make it difficult for him to practice. He scored 13 points — 10 in the second half — and made several key shots down the stretch.

Brennan’s right about one thing: It is early, but this is clearly a team headed in the right direction. All five starters are underclassmen and only two seniors are part of the rotation. The Eagles were 16-14 in 2020, when they tied for second in the conference. But they were back on square one a season later, with a spate of freshmen who only got to play 10 games in that covid-afflicted season. Then came last season’s slog, with the sophomore class learning on the job and taking a lot of lumps along the way.

Now, with seven juniors, two graduate students who provide both depth and leadership off the bench and two freshmen — Ballisager Webb and Sprouse — who have already flashed great potential, the Eagles appear to be back where they were when Brennan arrived 10 years ago and the Gardner-led roster won the league tournament and reached the NCAA tournament.

Brennan is 50 now and, after Sunday’s game, looked every minute of it. He lost his longtime mentor and adviser, Pete Carril, this past summer when the Hall of Fame Princeton coach died at 92. Brennan was a four-year starter for Carril in the 1990s and the two remained close until Carril’s death.

Carril often visited Washington and would come and watch the Eagles practice, spending lots of time telling Brennan what he thought of his team while also counseling players individually.

One of Carril’s favorites was a 7-foot prospect, so slender he almost disappeared when he turned sideways. Carril labeled him “the Impossible Dream,” because he saw potential in him. That dream didn’t come true, but there’s no doubt Carril would have seen reason to dream with this team.

In fact, right now, nothing looks impossible for Carril’s former pupil and his current group of players.

