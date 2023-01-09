Capitals’ Anthony Mantha calls healthy scratch a ‘wake-up call’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With the return of Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson on Sunday, winger Anthony Mantha was scratched for the first time in his Washington Capitals career. One day later, Mantha called the decision a “wake-up call.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I think I had a good stretch, a bad stretch,” Mantha said Monday. “It’s part of hockey, I don’t think I was playing terrible. Obviously the minutes were going down, so decision to play me [9:48] in my last game there so, you kind of knew it was coming.”

Mantha, 28, whose salary cap hit this season and next is $5.7 million, had one goal in his past 11 games. He was demoted to the fourth line on Friday against Nashville. Washington’s next game is Wednesday at Philadelphia.

The Capitals made multiple moves Saturday to activate Backstrom and Wilson, including placing Joe Snively on waivers and sending Aliaksei Protas to the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa. Washington then had to choose two forwards to sit, and Coach Peter Laviolette picked Mantha and Nicolas Aube-Kubel.

“[Laviolette is] obviously not happy with my game,” Mantha said. “That’s pretty much it.”

Through 42 games this season, Mantha has nine goals and 14 assists, matching his totals from the 2021-22 campaign, when he played 37 games in an injury-shortened season. Mantha, who was acquired in a blockbuster deal with Detroit at the 2021 trade deadline, underwent a lengthy rehab after shoulder surgery last November.

With the major surgery behind him, there were high expectations for the 6-foot-5, 234-pound winger coming into the 2022-23 season. Mantha was poised to have a key role in the offense with major pieces out of the lineup to open the year — Backstrom was still recovering from hip resurfacing surgery and Wilson from a torn ACL.

Mantha’s production, however, fell flat.

He struggled to find consistency through the first half of the season and there were many nights he was unnoticeable on the ice. The Capitals tried to put him on the second unit of the power play, but he only recorded one goal and one assist while playing on the man advantage. Mantha was also placed on different forward lines as Laviolette searched for the right trio.

“I felt good, I mean body-wise, no injuries, I think it’s the first year in a couple of years that I played the first half of the season without getting injured,” Mantha said. “So I was pumped for that … [the scratch was] a wake-up call.”

Mantha acknowledged Monday that he had a lot of scoring chances through 40 games, but he was unable to take advantage on numerous occasions. He also said that he did not believe that he was scratched based on his offensive production.

“I think it’s just my work ethic,” Mantha said. “Right now that’s what I need to do if I want to get back in the lineup, and I’ll have to show them.”

With a loaded Washington team that keeps winning, Mantha will have a steep road ahead and admitted that his confidence has already fallen.

“It’s not as easy to switch it on and off you know,” Mantha said. “ … it’s gonna take a lot of games to get confidence back for sure.”

