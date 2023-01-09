Naomi Osaka, Venus Williams, Carlos Alcaraz all out of Australian Open

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

While the return of nine-time champion Novak Djokovic to the Australian Open is sure to dominate the headlines of the season’s first Grand Slam event, the narrative of former No. 1 players tumbling from the tournament builds daily. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka became the latest, with tournament officials announcing her withdrawal via social media over the weekend. Osaka, 25, who won the 2019 and 2021 Australian Open, has not competed since September, when she withdrew in the second round of a tournament in Japan.

Over the months since, her ranking has tumbled to No. 47. There was scant expectation that Osaka would return for the season’s first major, which gets underway Sunday, after she failed to enter any tuneup events and last week shared photos of herself vacationing in Europe.

Nonetheless, Osaka is at her best on hard courts, having won all four of her majors on the surface in Melbourne and the U.S. Open, and would have been a player to be feared in the draw, regardless of her ranking.

On Friday, world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, 19, announced he will miss the tournament after injuring a hamstring in his right leg during training. Alcaraz, a hard-hitting baseliner in the vein of his Spanish compatriot Rafael Nadal, claimed his first major at the 2022 U.S. Open, defeating Casper Ruud in four sets.

With Alcaraz out of the 128-player field, the 36-year-old Nadal, ranked No. 2, will be the top seed.

Also bowing out over the weekend was seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams, 42, who had been granted a wild card to enter the tournament for what would have been a 22nd time. But tournament officials announced Saturday that Williams had rescinded her wild card after suffering an undisclosed injury during a tuneup event in Auckland, New Zealand.

Djokovic, 35, was deported from Australia on the eve of last year’s tournament, having lost his appeal to compete under an exemption to the country’s mandatory policies regarding covid vaccinations.

In his absence, Nadal won the tournament for a second time (2009, 2022), rallying from a two-sets deficit to defeat Daniil Medvedev in a match that lasted 5 hours, 24 minutes. With it, Nadal snapped the three-way tie for the men’s record Grand Slam tally, claiming his 21st. He added a 22nd in winning the 2022 French Open.

Djokovic pulled within one, claiming his 21st major, in winning Wimbledon.

Ashleigh Barty became the first Australian in 44 years to win the Australian Open singles title last year, capping what proved a brilliant but brief career that she brought to an end two month later, announcing her retirement in March, at 25. Last week, she shared news that she is expecting her first child.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will be the Australian Open’s top seed and heavy favorite to claim a fourth major.

The 2023 tennis season has gotten underway without two of the superstars who defined the sport for decades — 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, 41, who indicated that last season’s U.S. Open was the last of her career; and 20-time Grand Slam Champion Roger Federer, who confirmed his retirement from the pro tour after multiple knee surgeries.

