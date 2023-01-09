Boys’ basketball Top 20: Sidwell Friends, Jackson-Reed rise after wild week

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was a dramatic week for basketball in the District as three of the city’s best teams: St. John’s, Sidwell Friends and Jackson-Reed, solidified or improved their position within the top 10. The Cadets picked up their biggest win yet Tuesday night, topping Florida’s IMG Academy in overtime as part of the inaugural Behan Strong Invitational. The Quakers, back home after a wide-ranging and ambitious nonconference stretch, earned a comfortable conference win and then handled business at the IAC/MAC Challenge.

And the Tigers, D.C.’s best public program so far this winter, had the wildest week of all. Playing in the Behan Strong event, they lost to Bullis by two points on a late basket. They got the week back on track with two conference blowouts, and then prepared for a momentous weekend matchup. Facing Hayfield in a much-anticipated showcase, the Tigers built a strong lead and then held on for an 83-78 win. They snapped Hayfield’s 40-game winning streak, which dated to the start of last season.

After that 3-1 week, the Tigers moved up a spot to No. 6.

1. Gonzaga (14-0) Last ranked: 1

In their first week as the area’s top-ranked team, the Eagles earned three wins on the road: against St. Mary’s (Annapolis), Georgetown Prep and Archbishop Carroll.

2. St. John’s (15-0) LR: 2

After beating IMG Academy on Tuesday, the Cadets picked up Washington Catholic Athletic Conference wins over Bishop Ireton and Bishop McNamara.

3. Paul VI (12-1) LR: 3

The Panthers coasted to three comfortable WCAC wins, beating St. Mary’s Ryken, Good Counsel and Bishop O’Connell by 25-plus apiece.

4. Bullis (13-1) LR: 5

The Bulldogs routed Flint Hill, 78-40, at the IAC/MAC Challenge.

5. Sidwell Friends (11-3) LR: 8

On back-to-back nights, the Quakers handled Flint Hill and Episcopal.

6. Jackson-Reed (15-3) LR: 7

In a four-game week, the Tigers fell to Bullis but topped Hayfield.

7. Hayfield (8-1) LR: 4

The Hawks saw their 40-game winning streak snapped by Jackson-Reed.

8. Patriot (9-2) LR: 10

The Pioneers started the new year with a three-win week.

9. Bishop McNamara (11-3) LR: 6

The Mustangs lost two close WCAC games last week, falling to Bishop Ireton and St. John’s by four points each.

10. Battlefield (14-0) LR: 11

The Bobcats’ sterling start continued with double-digit wins over Gainesville and Osbourn.

11. DeMatha (10-4) LR: 9

The Stags suffered their first WCAC loss of the year, falling to O’Connell on Tuesday night.

12. Wise (10-0) LR: 12

The Pumas topped rival Flowers on Tuesday, then beat Gwynn Park by one at the HoopBuzz Invite in Prince George’s County.

13. Theodore Roosevelt (13-0) LR: 17

The Rough Riders had a strong week, earning wins against H.D. Woodson, McKinley Tech and St. Charles.

14. Good Counsel (10-4) LR: 14

The Falcons went 1-1 in a pair of WCAC games last week, beating The Heights and losing to Paul VI.

15. Churchill (7-2) LR: 15

The Bulldogs topped Wootton by 16 in their only game last week.

16. South County (8-2) LR: 19

The Stallions played good defense last week, holding W.T. Woodson and Robinson to 28 and 38 points respectively.

17. St. Andrew’s (9-3) LR: 13

After two league wins, the Lions fell to St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes at the IAC/MAC Challenge.

18. Riverdale Baptist (10-1) LR: NR

The Crusaders, in addition to wins over Largo and Mt. Zion Prep, gave undefeated St. John’s one of its tightest games of the season.

19. Meade (8-1) LR: 20

The Mustangs rocked Southern and Crofton last week.

20. Damascus (9-0) LR: NR

The Swarmin’ Hornets, coming off a 20-win campaign last winter, are off to a strong start.

Dropped out: No. 16 National Christian, No. 18 Oxon Hill

On the bubble: Alexandria City, Georgetown Prep, Oxon Hill, Shabach Christian

