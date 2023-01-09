Cowboys have to ‘get back up’ for playoffs after season-ending loss

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When the Dallas Cowboys arrived at FedEx Field Sunday afternoon, all of the team’s goals remained within reach. With a win over a Washington Commanders team that had nothing to play for and a Philadelphia Eagles loss, Dallas would have become the first NFC East team to repeat as division champions in 18 years. A dominant performance by defensive end Micah Parsons against a rookie quarterback making his first start could have reestablished him as the front-runner for defensive player of the year. Just 12 yards rushing from Tony Pollard and 136 from Ezekiel Elliott would have placed the tandem on hallowed ground, making them just the eighth backfield in NFL history with multiple 1,000-yard rushers.

But by 8 p.m., the glow and optimism that the team entered the stadium with were nowhere to be found in Dallas’s locker room. The Commanders won. The Eagles won. And the Cowboys’ overall performance left a lot to be desired.

Despite the Cowboys having already clinched a spot in the playoffs, there was no music being played or jokes being told in the locker room. Apart from the sound of team equipment managers collecting gear, the only audible noise in the entire room came from a clearly dejected Parsons as he slammed himself back and forth into the wall while speaking to members of the media.

“I was pretty surprised,” he said. “… It’s tough when you talked about finishing the season strong, [because] I wouldn’t call that [performance] finishing strong. Everybody should look at themselves in the mirror and say, ‘What do we really want? What are we really doing this for?’”

Sunday’s performance was a microcosm of all the concerns pundits and NFL experts have mentioned when discussing the team’s Super Bowl outlook. Quarterback Dak Prescott, who has struggled uncharacteristically with turnovers this season, secured the NFL crown for most interceptions (15) when he threw a pick-six to Kendall Fuller in the second quarter.

Dallas’s rushing attack, which was once viewed as the strength of the offense, continued to sputter in the absence of offensive tackle Terence Steele, who was placed on injured reserve last month. Since Steele tore his ACL in a Week 14 win over the Houston Texans, the Cowboys have averaged just 3.4 yards per carry. Elliott and Pollard had just 29 yards combined on 15 carries against Washington.

Even the Cowboys’ vaunted defense showed some cracks in its armor, specifically in the secondary; Commanders rookie fifth-round pick Sam Howell looked surgical at times while connecting with wideouts Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson despite having never thrown to them before this week.

“This is the NFL, and you’re playing pros every week,” Elliott said. “Not every week is going to go as you imagined it. It’s not a book or a fairy tale. It’s gone be some ups and downs, but the beauty of [the playoffs] is that everything that happened up to now doesn’t matter anymore. Everyone is in the same spot: either win or go home.”

Prescott was adamant that despite Sunday’s disappointing result, the team wouldn’t allow one game to linger or dictate the rest of its season.

“[Bouncing back] is all I know,” Prescott said. “Been having to get back up my whole life.”

Dallas has yet to lose back-to-back games this season. But if the Cowboys’ recent postseason history serves as a precursor for their pending first-round matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas’s stint in the playoffs may be brief. Since 2003, the Cowboys are 0-4 in playoff games following a loss in their regular-season finale. They also lost their season opener to the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers in September.

“Since I been here, [the Buccaneers] got the [upper] hand on us,” Parsons said. “But if I’ve learned anything during my time in the league, it’s that this game don’t give a care about what history says. Whether you’re [seed] one through seven, you still got to finish at the finish line.”

