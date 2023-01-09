The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Damar Hamlin released from Cincinnati hospital, now hospitalized in Buffalo

By
Updated January 9, 2023 at 3:44 p.m. EST|Published January 9, 2023 at 3:21 p.m. EST
Tre'Davious White of the Buffalo Bills holds up a three in honor of Damar Hamlin after intercepting a pass during Sunday's game against the Patriots. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Cincinnati hospital and returned to the Buffalo area, his doctors said Monday.

Hamlin has been transferred to a Buffalo-area hospital, the doctors said. His medical care will continue there before he can be cleared to return to his home, they said.

Hamlin’s doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center made the announcement in a news conference one week after Hamlin collapsed during the Bills’ game last Monday night in Cincinnati and went into cardiac arrest on the field.

The doctors said last week that Hamlin had made remarkable progress in his recovery.

As Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest, players and medical experts discuss his care and ways to make the game safer. (Video: Rich Matthews/The Washington Post)

This is a developing story and will be updated.

