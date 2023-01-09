Damar Hamlin released from Cincinnati hospital, now hospitalized in Buffalo

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Cincinnati hospital and returned to the Buffalo area, his doctors said Monday.
Hamlin has been transferred to a Buffalo-area hospital, the doctors said. His medical care will continue there before he can be cleared to return to his home, they said.
Hamlin’s doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center made the announcement in a news conference one week after Hamlin collapsed during the Bills’ game last Monday night in Cincinnati and went into cardiac arrest on the field.