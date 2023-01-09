Gareth Bale retires, ending a career filled with ‘the highest of highs’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gareth Bale, the Welsh football star and five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, announced that he is retiring from the sport, saying it had given him some of the “best moments of my life.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Bale, 33, announced his decision on social media Monday after “careful and thoughtful consideration.”

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have realized my dream of playing the sport I love,” he wrote. "It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me.”

His final appearance came in Wales’ last group-stage match against England in the World Cup in November, leading Wales to its first World Cup appearance in 64 years. He retires as Wales’ most capped men’s player, with 111 appearances.

“My decision to retire from international football has been by far the hardest of my career,” Bale wrote on Twitter to his “Welsh family.”

"How do I describe what being a part of this country and team means to me? How do I articulate the impact it has had on my life? How do I put into words the way I felt every single time I put on that Welsh shirt? My answer is that I couldn’t possibly do any of those things justice simply with words.

"But I know that every person involved in Welsh football feels the magic and is impacted in such a powerful and unique way, so I know you feel what I feel without using any words at all.

“My journey on the international stage is one that has changed not only my life but who I am. The fortune of being Welsh and being selected to play for and captain Wales has given me something incomparable to anything else I’ve experienced.”

His final club match was with Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC, with whom he won the MLS Cup in October.

Bale’s career began with Southampton and took off with Tottenham. He then signed with Real Madrid in 2013 for what was then a record fee. He won three La Liga titles and five Champions League trophies, playing on a formidable forward line with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

He briefly was loaned to Tottenham before joining LAFC on a one-year deal. He managed only two starts in 13 appearances but did score a last-minute goal that tied the score in extra time and set up a penalty shootout that his team won.

“To show my gratitude to all of those that have played their part along this journey feels like an impossibility,” Bale wrote. "I feel indebted to many people for helping to change my life and shape my career in a way I couldn’t have ever dreamed of when I first started out at 9 years old.

"To my previous clubs Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid and finally LAFC, all of my previous managers and coaches, backroom staff, team-mates, all the dedicated fans, my agents, my amazing friends and family, the impact you have had is immeasurable.

"My parents and my sister, without your dedication in the early days, without such a strong foundation, I wouldn't be writing this statement right now, so thank you for putting me on this path and for your unwavering support.

"My wife and my children, your love and support has carried me through. Right beside me for all the highs and lows keeping me grounded along the way, you inspire me to be better and to make you proud.

“So I move on with anticipation to the next stage of my life, a time of change in transition and opportunity for a new adventure.”

