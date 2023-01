TCU (13-1) is a great story, and a Horned Frogs upset of Georgia (14-0) would be a boost for the image of college football, which unlike college basketball almost never sees a Cinderella win. I’m struggling to see how TCU gets to put on the glass slipper, however.

Lost in the insanity of TCU’s 51-45 win over Michigan in the CFP semifinals is the fact that nearly all the bounces went the Horned Frogs’ way: In a one-score victory, TCU had two pick-sixes and Michigan failed to score on two of its drives inside the red zone (a turnover on downs at the 10 after a dumb Wolverines trick-play call and a fumble at the 1). The fumble came one play after video review ruled that Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson was down at the 1 after his 50-yard reception, a call deemed questionable by many who saw a clear Wilson touchdown.