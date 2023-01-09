Girls’ basketball Top 20: Sidwell Friends continues local domination

It almost happened, until it didn’t.
Teams throughout the Top 20 mostly took care of business last week, with just two teams exiting the rankings. An injury-riddled Churchill squad falls out after a loss to Richard Montgomery, and Holy Child drops following a loss to Bullis. Oakton and St. Mary’s (Annapolis) take their places.
Among the week’s most intriguing bouts: No. 3 Shabach Christian takes on No. 12 Mount Zion Prep on Wednesday; No. 10 Bishop Ireton faces No. 5 Bishop McNamara on Tuesday and then No. 2 Georgetown Visitation on Saturday.
1. Sidwell Friends (9-1) Last ranked: 1
The Quakers’ schedule gets no lighter after wins over No. 2 Georgetown Visitation and No. 9 Maret: Sierra Canyon (Calif.) and Judea Watkins, ESPN’s top-ranked prospect, await Saturday.
2. Georgetown Visitation (9-3) LR: 2
The Cubs fell to two of the nation’s best teams, taking Sidwell Friends to overtime before a 63-36 pummeling from Long Island Lutheran on Sunday.
3. Shabach Christian (14-4) LR: 3
The Eagles suffered their first loss since Dec. 3 with Sunday’s 55-40 loss to Westtown (Pa.).
4. Paul VI (11-4) LR: 4
Over their five-game winning streak, the Panthers are beating teams by an average of 29.2 points.
5. Bishop McNamara (7-5) LR: 5
Among the Mustangs’ three quality victories this week: a 128-22 win over Holy Cross.
6. St. John’s (12-4) LR: 6
The Cadets capped their 3-0 week with a win at the Blue Star Showcase in Pennsylvania.
7. Howard (10-0) LR: 7
The Lions have started 10-0 in three consecutive seasons.
8. Glen Burnie (8-0) LR: 8
The Gophers are undefeated behind senior Amourie Porter, who spearheaded a 86-11 win Tuesday and a 69-18 victory Friday.
9. Maret (10-3) LR: 9
Here’s where the Frogs really earn their stripes: after a loss to Sidwell Friends, McDonogh and Holy Child await.
10. Bishop Ireton (11-4) LR: 10
The schedule is unforgiving after a 1-1 week; No. 2 Georgetown Visitation and No. 5 Bishop McNamara are up next.
11. Virginia Academy (10-3) LR: 12
The Patriots defeated South Lakes and Osbourn Park, two strong Virginia public schools.
12. Mount Zion Prep (14-7) LR: 11
The Warriors’ schedule remains unforgiving after two losses. They’ll play No. 3 Shabach Christian Academy and top-10 nationally ranked Montverde Academy (Fla.).
13. C.H. Flowers (8-1) LR: 13
The Jaguars prevailed in a 34-31 defensive bout with rival Wise.
14. Woodgrove (8-0) LR: 14
The Wolverines’ toughest matchup thus far will come against Tuscarora on Wednesday.
15. Clarksburg (8-0) LR: 16
The Coyotes handily beat Montgomery County foes Gaithersburg and Quince Orchard.
16. Pallotti (10-4) LR: 18
The Panthers defeated Mount Carmel, 67-42, and have a tough slate of Baltimore-area teams this week.
17. Robinson (9-2) LR: 19
The Rams got back on track with two decisive wins in the Patriot District.
18. Gainesville (12-1) LR: 20
Junior Madison McKenzie and the Cardinals ride an eight-game winning streak into Tuesday’s game against Osbourn Park, which in December handed them their only loss.
19. Oakton (11-1) LR: Not ranked
The Cougars’ only loss this season came against the reigning Indiana state champions.
20. St. Mary’s Annapolis (14-0) LR: NR
The Saints have already exceeded last year’s win total.
Dropped out: No. 15 Churchill, No. 17 Holy Child
On the bubble: Churchill, Holy Child, Osbourn Park, Severna Park, Wise