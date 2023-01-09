Girls’ basketball Top 20: Sidwell Friends continues local domination

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It almost happened, until it didn’t. No. 2 Georgetown Visitation gave top-ranked Sidwell Friends their toughest local game in over two years but ultimately came up short in overtime, falling, 71-68, on Tuesday and allowing the Quakers to live another day at No. 1. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Sidwell’s 19-point win over No. 9 Maret on Saturday reaffirmed their pole position, while the Cubs remained in the second spot, with No. 3 Shabach Christian falling to Westtown on Sunday.

Teams throughout the Top 20 mostly took care of business last week, with just two teams exiting the rankings. An injury-riddled Churchill squad falls out after a loss to Richard Montgomery, and Holy Child drops following a loss to Bullis. Oakton and St. Mary’s (Annapolis) take their places.

Among the week’s most intriguing bouts: No. 3 Shabach Christian takes on No. 12 Mount Zion Prep on Wednesday; No. 10 Bishop Ireton faces No. 5 Bishop McNamara on Tuesday and then No. 2 Georgetown Visitation on Saturday.

1. Sidwell Friends (9-1) Last ranked: 1

The Quakers’ schedule gets no lighter after wins over No. 2 Georgetown Visitation and No. 9 Maret: Sierra Canyon (Calif.) and Judea Watkins, ESPN’s top-ranked prospect, await Saturday.

2. Georgetown Visitation (9-3) LR: 2

The Cubs fell to two of the nation’s best teams, taking Sidwell Friends to overtime before a 63-36 pummeling from Long Island Lutheran on Sunday.

3. Shabach Christian (14-4) LR: 3

The Eagles suffered their first loss since Dec. 3 with Sunday’s 55-40 loss to Westtown (Pa.).

4. Paul VI (11-4) LR: 4

Over their five-game winning streak, the Panthers are beating teams by an average of 29.2 points.

5. Bishop McNamara (7-5) LR: 5

Among the Mustangs’ three quality victories this week: a 128-22 win over Holy Cross.

6. St. John’s (12-4) LR: 6

The Cadets capped their 3-0 week with a win at the Blue Star Showcase in Pennsylvania.

7. Howard (10-0) LR: 7

The Lions have started 10-0 in three consecutive seasons.

8. Glen Burnie (8-0) LR: 8

The Gophers are undefeated behind senior Amourie Porter, who spearheaded a 86-11 win Tuesday and a 69-18 victory Friday.

9. Maret (10-3) LR: 9

Here’s where the Frogs really earn their stripes: after a loss to Sidwell Friends, McDonogh and Holy Child await.

10. Bishop Ireton (11-4) LR: 10

The schedule is unforgiving after a 1-1 week; No. 2 Georgetown Visitation and No. 5 Bishop McNamara are up next.

11. Virginia Academy (10-3) LR: 12

The Patriots defeated South Lakes and Osbourn Park, two strong Virginia public schools.

12. Mount Zion Prep (14-7) LR: 11

The Warriors’ schedule remains unforgiving after two losses. They’ll play No. 3 Shabach Christian Academy and top-10 nationally ranked Montverde Academy (Fla.).

13. C.H. Flowers (8-1) LR: 13

The Jaguars prevailed in a 34-31 defensive bout with rival Wise.

14. Woodgrove (8-0) LR: 14

The Wolverines’ toughest matchup thus far will come against Tuscarora on Wednesday.

15. Clarksburg (8-0) LR: 16

The Coyotes handily beat Montgomery County foes Gaithersburg and Quince Orchard.

16. Pallotti (10-4) LR: 18

The Panthers defeated Mount Carmel, 67-42, and have a tough slate of Baltimore-area teams this week.

17. Robinson (9-2) LR: 19

The Rams got back on track with two decisive wins in the Patriot District.

18. Gainesville (12-1) LR: 20

Junior Madison McKenzie and the Cardinals ride an eight-game winning streak into Tuesday’s game against Osbourn Park, which in December handed them their only loss.

19. Oakton (11-1) LR: Not ranked

The Cougars’ only loss this season came against the reigning Indiana state champions.

20. St. Mary’s Annapolis (14-0) LR: NR

The Saints have already exceeded last year’s win total.

Dropped out: No. 15 Churchill, No. 17 Holy Child

On the bubble: Churchill, Holy Child, Osbourn Park, Severna Park, Wise

