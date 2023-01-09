Georgia’s Kelee Ringo had a moment in last year’s title game. He wants another.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — Mere hours after the weighty second Monday of 2022 ended, probably sometime Tuesday if his memory serves, a wise 19-year-old made himself a vow: He would strive to make his own unforgettable interception more forgettable. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That might sound weird, but then so is college football, and Kelee Ringo had just entered one of its many eccentric pantheons. With a roaring 79-yard interception return with 54 seconds left, the redshirt freshman cornerback had clinched two things: Georgia’s first national championship in 41 years, by 33-18 over Alabama, and the idea that Georgian memory banks will fasten him to one play for the rest of his life.

“I wouldn’t say I dislike talking about it,” Ringo said here this weekend at yet another College Football Playoff championship media day, “but I feel like there’s much more to me than just that specific play, sir.”

Now that the second Monday of 2023 has arrived with Georgia still ruling the land — ranked No. 1 and 14-0 entering a final bout with surprise finalist TCU (13-1) — Ringo’s Bulldogs have rare chances. They might become the first repeat national champion in 10 years, and they might deluge Ringo’s interception with further memories.

If that doesn’t cut it, his future years in the NFL just might.

“You don’t want to be defined by one play, whether it’s positive or negative,” Georgia coach (and former Georgia defensive back) Kirby Smart said. “Nobody wants to be defined like that. We as coaches will never do that.”

No, that challenge doesn’t come from the coaches. That challenge comes from the Bulldogs-minded population. From the stands in Indianapolis and from living rooms near and far, that population experienced a searing emotional moment when Ringo crossed the goal line a year ago.

“As fans,” Smart said, “that will be hard to overcome because that moment was so long-awaited and so many people associate that game with that play. But just as big as that play is — Jalen Carter blocking the field goal, that was a huge play in the game. [Quarterback] Stetson Bennett bouncing back [from a fumble]. But it says a lot about Kelee that he doesn’t want that to define him. He wants to continue to work.”

Smart concluded: “It says he’s got a good mental makeup.”

So Ringo wants to leave further impressions.

“Exactly,” he said.

That way, people will think of him for one play and for other plays.

“Exactly,” he said.

He nodded.

“Exactly,” he said again.

“It’s a great feeling, honestly,” he said of his play. But: “Afterward, I told myself that that’s not something I want to identify myself as my career, but just continuing to work and find more things I can do in my career and better my play in every aspect I can.”

“It just shows how great he wants to be,” fellow defensive back Christopher Smith said.

There are former college players out there who made one play that never dies. They live on, ever reminded of that play, and some must adapt so the topic doesn’t grow tiresome. Say the names “Lindsay Scott” and/or “Buck Belue,” and Georgian memories whoosh back to one play — the former’s 93-yard catch from the latter and direness in 1980 against Florida.

More than three decades after his famous reception from Doug Flutie in 1984, former Boston College wide receiver Gerard Phelan said in 2015 that the play had come up every . . . single . . . day . . . since.

Just that week, he concluded a sales call with “Any other questions?”

The prospective client responded, “What was it like to catch that pass?”

Phelan found it “a pretty cool thing.”

If anything, Ringo might find somewhat of a model in Hunter Renfrow, the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver from Clemson. As a redshirt sophomore in January 2017, he caught a two-yard touchdown pass with one second left to win the 2016 national championship over omnipresent Alabama but, like Ringo, had some college years left. By the time Renfrow finished, Clemson had another title, wrung from a 44-16 mauling of Alabama in January 2019, crowding even the Clemson mind-set with highlights.

Yet as the old saying goes — or doesn’t — a two-yard touchdown pass can’t match a 79-yard interception return in the memorability department.

So as Georgia prepared for a third national title game in the past six seasons with a chance at a second title, and as its defense recovers from the torching it took from Ohio State in a 42-41 escape in the Peach Bowl semifinal, Ringo, a five-star recruit out of a high school in Scottsdale, Ariz., after a childhood spent in Tacoma, Wash., kindly recalled his play.

It began with 69 seconds left, with Alabama trailing 26-18, with Alabama facing third and 10 from the Georgia 44-yard line, with Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young backing up to throw and with Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith coming around toward Young’s right side with unpleasant intentions. It began with Alabama having beaten Georgia seven straight times, including a previous national title game in January 2018 and three SEC championship games, and with Georgian minds perhaps still frightened to shards.

“We’re in a deeper coverage, more like cover-three,” Ringo said, “but I was playing close to [Alabama wideout Traeshon Holden], and when I turned around to look for the ball, I see that the number two receiver [Slade Bolden] was also running a vertical route . . .”

Up went the last contentious throw of Young’s great season.

“. . . and when I turned around, I see the ball was a little bit underthrown, and I just, just football instincts, to go and find the ball and play the ball and . . .”

He leaped and came down on his right foot just as, nearby on the sideline, Smart leaped and came down on both of his.

“. . . and after I finally came down with it, I was just like, ‘Let me just get behind my teammates,’ because I know they’re going to lay their hearts out there for me.”

He wove his way through, getting a block from teammate William Poole, finding some open prairie, thinking he had a chance to make it all the way, getting chased by Holden, getting a block from Channing Tindall, finding the goal line, then getting chills.

“I’m watching on the big screen,” Bennett would say. “I can’t see. I’m not that tall. ... And Kelee catches the pick. And it just — I mean, just everything. I mean, I can’t describe the feeling.”

Soon, he said, “I just started crying.”

“My mind was just, like, ‘Wow!’ ” Ringo said.

Georgian minds were just, like, “Wow!” forever. On went the months as Ringo kept working on his game and as Georgia fans kept thanking him when they saw him around Athens. On Monday night and thereafter, he and his teammates will try to rain memories.

