Through improved health, better coaching, more stable play and an extended pause on Kyrie Irving-related distractions, the Brooklyn Nets have spent the last two months quietly executing the NBA's most dramatic turnaround.

But all of that improbable progress now hangs on Kevin Durant, who exited a 102-101 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday with a right knee sprain that will sideline him for at least the next two weeks. This is an unfortunate case of deja vu for Durant, who suffered a left knee sprain last January that sidelined him for six weeks.

With a little more than a minute remaining in the third quarter, Heat forward Jimmy Butler drove to the hoop, jumped for a layup and crashed into Durant’s lower body. Durant fell to the court, immediately clutched his right knee and departed the game shortly thereafter with 17 points and five rebounds in 30 minutes. He did not return, and the Nets announced Monday that he had suffered an isolated MCL sprain. Durant will miss Brooklyn’s next six games at minimum.

Durant, who requested a trade in the offseason and called for a culture change on media day, has been the steady motor driving the Nets’ (27-13) rise from 13th place in the Eastern Conference standings on Nov. 3 to the No. 2 seed entering Monday’s action. Before parting with Coach Steve Nash on Nov. 1, Brooklyn ranked 16th in offense and 29th in defense. Under Vaughn, the Nets are fourth in offense and fourth in defense, the only team that ranks in the top-five on both sides of the ball during that period. In a season marked by parity, Brooklyn has returned to the title hunt in a field full of imperfect contenders.

In what has been Durant’s most impressive campaign since his 2019 Achilles tear, the 34-year-old forward has averaged 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting a career-best 55.9 percent from the field. His 26.9 Player Efficiency Rating is his best mark since the Golden State Warriors’ 2017 title season, and he comfortably led all East players in the first round of all-star fan voting. Thanks in part to his near-perfect availability, Durant was on track to finish in the top five of MVP voting for the first time since 2016.

Ironically, the key to Durant’s resurgence before Sunday’s injury was the exact quality that wavered in July: his patience. For the first time since his Warriors tenure, he had enjoyed excellent health. For the first time since his 2019 Brooklyn arrival, the Nets have consistently played defense at an elite level. For the first time in nearly two years, Irving has been a reliable night-to-night contributor. And for the first time since last February’s blockbuster trade involving James Harden, Ben Simmons’s passing ability and versatile defense have started to outweigh his lack of shooting and ongoing injury issues.

Those positive developments are all in limbo now that Durant will join Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson on the shelf for a significant period of time. The Nets can rely on Irving in ways they couldn’t last season, when he was sidelined for months due to New York City’s vaccine mandate, but they have been a much more vulnerable team whenever they have been forced to get by without Durant.

Since his 2019 signing, the Nets are 85-44 (.659) with Durant in the lineup and 69-68 (.504) without him. Brooklyn went 5-16 in his absence with the knee sprain last January, including an 11-game losing streak that proved to be the season’s turning point. That free fall surely played a role in Harden’s push to Philadelphia, and it dropped Brooklyn into the East’s play-in tournament. In September, Durant pointed to the Nets’ woes without him as a primary source of the frustration that led to his offseason trade request.

The disjointed, unmotivated Nets got what they deserved when they lost to the Celtics in a first-round sweep last April, but they have managed to put the pieces back together this season. That process has started with Irving, who is averaging 26 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game after fizzling out against Boston and serving an eight-game suspension in November for refusing to disavow antisemitism.

“It’s a lot of s--- that went on the last couple of years, but I think we’re just trying to move past that and keep everything solid and just keep it at basketball,” Durant told The Washington Post’s Michael Lee in December. “We had a different coach when [Irving] was playing before. He’s just going out there and hooping.

“We [were] a dysfunctional team all [of last] season. We didn’t have Joe [Harris] or Ben in the playoffs last year. We were playing four six-foot guards and me at the center against the biggest team in the league. So, I look back on that like, yeah, I didn’t play well. We didn’t play well. Y’all was expecting us to go win a championship last year? We didn’t have our whole team.”

Brooklyn responded by adding Royce O’Neale, Yuta Watanabe and T.J. Warren last summer, and by working in Simmons, Harris and Seth Curry after their respective injuries. The result has been a more athletic and harmonious group with players who are willing to embrace the dirty work that went undone last season.

Vaughn has coaxed better defensive effort from everyone, including Durant and Irving, by establishing the type of productive working relationship with his stars that eluded Nash. In one memorable scene from a Dec. 16 win over the Toronto Raptors, a camera caught Vaughn diagraming a last-second shot for Durant in the huddle, only for Durant to suggest that the play be run for Irving instead. Vaughn took the request in stride, and Irving buried a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer.

Even with a healthy Durant, the Nets’ roster still has holes that could prove decisive in hypothetical postseason matchups against the Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks. Brooklyn’s thin front line is heavily reliant upon Simmons, who has struggled in the playoffs for much of his career, and center Nic Claxton, whose abysmal free throw shooting was a major liability in the 2022 postseason. The Nets have extra future first-round picks to barter thanks to the Harden trade, and they have been active in the buyout market throughout Durant’s tenure. Reinforcements are needed, and Brooklyn was looking like one of the league’s most motivated buyers in advance of the Feb. 9 trade deadline before Durant fell to the court.

The Nets’ deadline strategy and playoff positioning now hinge on how quickly they can expect Durant back. The good news is that they’ve been here before. The bad news is they know how quickly things can turn ugly without their franchise player.

Michael Lee contributed to this report.

