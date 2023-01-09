All-star White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announces cancer diagnosis

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, one of major league baseball’s top relief pitchers, announced on Instagram on Sunday night that he will begin treatment Monday for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. “Hearing the word ‘cancer’ came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year,” he wrote. “However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life.”

Hendriks chose to announce his diagnosis, he wrote, because “as a professional athlete, I have always been mindful to try and use my position in the public eye to the most positive ends possible by shining a light on causes or issues that touch close to home for myself, my wife, and my family. It is in that spirit that I want to share some personal health news I have learned in the past few days, and do so on my own terms.”

Hendriks, a three-time all-star who turns 34 next month, added: “I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible. I know that with the support of my wife, my family, my teammates and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this.”

The five-year survival rate for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer that starts in white blood cells called lymphocytes, is 73.8 percent, according to statistics compiled by the National Cancer Institute. The organization estimated that 80,470 new cases were diagnosed in 2022, and it accounts for just over 4 percent of all new cancer cases.

“Our thoughts and reactions at this time are for Liam the person, not Liam the baseball player,” White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn said in a statement released by the team. “I know the entire Chicago White Sox organization, our staff, his teammates, and certainly White Sox fans, will rally in support of Liam and Kristi during the coming months. Knowing everyone involved, especially Liam, we are optimistic he will pitch again for the White Sox as soon as viable. In the meantime, we all will do everything in our power to support our teammate and his family as they face this challenge, while also respecting their privacy.”

Hendriks, who left Oakland for the White Sox and a $54 million, three-year contract in 2021, was third in the majors with 37 saves last season. He led the American League with a career-best 38 saves in 2021. Over a 12-year career with Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City and Chicago, he has compiled a 3.81 ERA and 115 saves.

In his absence, the White Sox have right-hander Kendall Graveman, a setup man for the past year and a half who was previously the Seattle Mariners’ closer. Hahn said the team did not expect an update on Hendriks’s status before the team’s March 30 “Opening Day at the very earliest.”

