Texans fire Lovie Smith after one season as coach

The Houston Texans fired coach Lovie Smith on Sunday night, hours after he orchestrated a late comeback at Indianapolis that gave the team its third victory of the season but kept the franchise from having the top pick in the NFL draft. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Texans will join the three teams that dismissed their coaches during the regular season — the Carolina Panthers, the Colts and the Denver Broncos — in searching for new head coaches in the coming weeks. Smith was ousted after only one season in which the Texans had a record of 3-13-1.

“I’m constantly evaluating our football operation and believe this is the best decision for us at this time,” Texans General Manager Nick Caserio said in a statement. “It is my responsibility to build a comprehensive and competitive program that can sustain success over a long period of time. We aren’t there right now, however, with the support of the McNair family and the resources available to us, I’m confident in the direction of our football program moving forward.”

Smith became the second straight Texans coach fired after only one season. He was promoted from defensive coordinator last offseason after Houston dismissed David Culley.

“While we understand the results have not been what we had hoped for, we are committed to building a program that produces long-term, sustainable success,” Texans owner Cal McNair said in a statement. “Our fans and city deserve a team that they can be proud of. I will work alongside Nick Caserio throughout this process and I’m confident we will find the right leader for our football team.”

Smith was one of three Black head coaches in the NFL this season, along with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles. A fourth Black coach, Steve Wilks, served as interim coach of the Panthers after they fired Matt Rhule in October. Smith and Bowles were the only Black head coaches hired leaguewide last offseason, among the 10 teams that hired new coaches. The Miami Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel, who is biracial.

NFL leaders have said they hope for better results from their diversity efforts in the hiring cycle this offseason. The cycle occurs as the league and teams face a racial discrimination lawsuit filed last year by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, now an assistant coach for the Steelers. Two other Black coaches, Wilks and Ray Horton, later joined the lawsuit.

The Texans beat the Colts, 32-31, earlier Sunday on a successful two-point conversion in the final minute as Smith made an aggressive coaching move to secure the victory in regulation rather than play for overtime. That came after a 28-yard touchdown pass by quarterback Davis Mills on fourth and 20.

The Texans’ triumph meant the Chicago Bears will have the first selection in the draft. The Texans will have the second choice.

