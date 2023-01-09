Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury as coach; Steve Keim steps down as GM

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Arizona Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury as their coach Monday after a season in which their once-promising team came undone. The team also announced that Steve Keim is stepping aside as its general manager. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Kingsbury becomes the second NFL head coach fired since Sunday’s completion of the regular season. The Houston Texans dismissed Lovie Smith Sunday night. Three coaches were fired during the season: Matt Rhule by the Carolina Panthers, Frank Reich by the Indianapolis Colts and Nathaniel Hackett by the Denver Broncos.

The Cardinals slumped to a record of 4-13 this season and finished in last place in the NFC West. During a December game, quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a knee injury that could keep him sidelined into next season. The Cardinals lost their final seven games.

Kingsbury coached the team for four seasons and had a record of 28-37-1. Last season, the Cardinals started 7-0. But they lost six of their final 10 regular-season games and were eliminated in the opening round of the NFC playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams, the eventual Super Bowl winners.

Last year, the Cardinals signed Kingsbury and Keim to contract extensions through the 2027 season. The Cardinals said Monday that Keim “has decided to step away from his position in order to focus on his health.”

The team said last month that Keim was taking a “health-related leave of absence.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

