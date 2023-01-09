All of the potential openings have their flaws and drawbacks. Aside from the Rams, that list for now includes the teams that fired their head coaches during the season — the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos — along with two that announced firings after it: the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals. (I continue to hear intense chatter among executives and agents about the possibility of major changes with the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins, pending the outcome of their playoff games, but we’ll table that for now.)
So, which of these opportunities resonates the strongest, and which the weakest, with the kind of people who are directly involved in filling them — general managers and the agents themselves? I spoke to a handful, which produced something of a consensus about which jobs seem the most promising, and which had the least to offer.
Here is how I’d rank the existing and potential openings, including the Rams, based on those conversations. (The people interviewed all spoke on the condition of anonymity, either because they are not permitted to speak publicly about such issues due to league tampering rules, or so as not to damage their clients’ job prospects.)
Los Angeles Rams
There was broad agreement that, despite a dearth of draft picks, looming salary cap issues and vital players like Matt Stafford and Aaron Donald perhaps nearing the end of their careers, this is probably the best job, should it come open. The facilities are world class and owner Stan Kroenke has displayed a willingness to dip into his extreme wealth for a stadium and roster, continually doubling-down by taking on big contracts to offset the lack of draft capital already lost in previous trades.
“It’s the best job and I don’t think it’s really close,” one general manager said. Said one coaching agent: “The owner wants to win, and he’s actually done it. None of these other guys can say that.”
Knee-jerk reaction: This wouldn’t be an ideal spot for Sean Payton — it feels a lot like the situation he just vacated in New Orleans — but he loves living in Southern California and is used to having a hands-off owner who provides carte blanche and an open check book. The Rams staying in the division and hiring a potential “Sean McVay of the defense” in San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans would be an interesting route, too.
Denver Broncos
Denver’s ownership is brand new and much is unknown about how it will function, but the group displayed assertiveness in ending Nathaniel Hackett’s tenure before his first season concluded. Russell Wilson played better with Hackett gone, the new owners want to upgrade the team facilities, and money shouldn’t be an object. It stinks having Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes in the division, but this is a true football town dying for a winning product — and an offense that isn’t incompetent. “I think it’s a sleeping giant,” one agent suggested. One GM said the new owners “made a pretty strong first impression [at league meetings]. I think it can work there.”
Knee-jerk reaction: GM George Paton will surely want to talk to Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but how much pull Paton actually has in this process remains to be seen. I still don’t think Payton wants to begin his next coaching life tasked with fixing Wilson. If you are looking for the exact opposite of Hackett — and that’s often how things go in these cases — Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier would provide instant stability and leadership and could bring some young coaches from Giants Coach Brian Daboll’s family tree — they worked together in Buffalo — to perhaps get Russ cooking again. Denver’s current defensive coordinator, Ejiro Evero, deserves serious consideration; otherwise, it’d be prudent to let him to leave for another defensive coordinator position rather than force him to work for a new head coach.
Houston Texans
Despite Sunday’s last-second win, the Texans hold two top 10 draft picks, along with other treasure from years of tanking. They have no issues with payroll or salary cap moving forward; they’re just largely bereft of impact football players. (And have an owner who has done nothing to distinguish himself since inheriting the franchise from his daddy.) Still, Houston plays in a perennially weak division and in a huge market, and owner Cal McNair has proven both malleable — he let Bill O’Brien take over his entire franchise and burn it down! — and willing to spend. It remains to be seen if McNair is willing to fire GM Nick Caserio to get a big fish like Payton, and for prospective coaches, losing the first overall pick stings. “But you can reset the franchise on Day One [of the draft] if you do it right,” the GM said.
Knee-jerk reaction: After firing veteran Black head coaches after one season in consecutive years, this franchise has become the face of the NFL’s diversity crisis. McNair and Caserio have been conspiring to hire former Texans QB Josh McCown — who has no coaching experience beyond high school — for two years now. And plenty of smart people in this league who know McCown well believe he could be a rock star in time. Do they finally make that happen?
Carolina Panthers
Owner David Tepper has basically gotten it all wrong to this point, but he did spend all those years with the Rooney family as a minority owner in Pittsburgh. Maybe some of that rubbed off? “He hasn’t come close to building a winning culture,” one veteran NFL executive said, “and he’s tough to work for. That’s his reputation.” It’s a decent roster in a weak division, however, and your dollar goes far in Carolina.
Knee-jerk reaction: Three agents — none of whom represent interim coach Steve Wilks — two general managers and a personnel executive all asserted that the best course of action would be to promote the man who coached his backside off under duress this season, leading the Panthers to a 6-6 finish. Of course, with billionaires, you never know. Former Colts head coach Frank Reich has strong ties to that organization and would be a good fit, too, and those who know Tepper say he’s obsessed with young offensive play-callers.
Indianapolis Colts
The only reason they aren’t listed last is because they don’t have a $180 million problem at quarterback. Owner Jim Irsay’s standing in the coaching community is at a nadir after botching Reich’s firing and micromanaging his franchise to infamy. One agent said. “You don’t work for him if you have other options.” The GM said: “Irsay is out of control. He thinks he’s the coach and the GM.”
Knee-jerk reaction: Please let this be Jim Harbaugh.
Arizona Cardinals
Kingsbury was a disaster, and while the Cardinals are likely to promote from within for a new GM, that ain’t an option on this coaching staff. They sure could use a guy like Wilks these days (whoops — they already scapegoated him a few years back). “I don’t think you can win there anytime soon,” the GM said. “Bad roster. Needs to be torn down. And the quarterback [Kyler Murray] is a big problem.”
Knee-jerk reaction: A Hail Mary to Lincoln Riley to come save Kyler, his former quarterback at Oklahoma? I’m only three-quarters joking. It’s probably about time they hire someone with prior NFL head coaching experience, if nothing else.