NWSL bans four ex-coaches, fines six teams for widespread misconduct

The National Women’s Soccer League on Monday permanently banned four former coaches and took action against other individuals and most of its clubs for widespread misconduct detailed in two investigations late last year. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Paul Riley, ​​​​​​Christy Holly, Rory Dames and Richie Burke will not be allowed to work in the league again, and fellow coach Craig Harrington will remain ineligible for two years, the league announced.

Alyse LaHue, a former team executive, also received a two-year penalty, while ex-coaches Farid Benstiti, James Clarkson and Vera Pauw could return only by meeting specified conditions, such as “acknowledging wrongdoing and accepting personal responsibility for inappropriate conduct.” Since October, Amanda Cromwell and her Orlando assistants Sam Greene and Aline Reis have faced the same conditions.

Six organizations were fined: the Chicago Red Stars ($1.5 million), Portland Thorns ($1 million), Racing Louisville ($200,000), North Carolina Courage ($100,000), OL Reign ($50,000) and Gotham FC ($50,000). The Washington Spirit and Kansas City Current were cited but not fined.

The action comes almost a month after a joint investigation by the NWSL and its players’ association found the league created “fertile ground for misconduct to go unreported” and that the NWSL’s financial instability and unbalanced power dynamics opened the door for rampant abuse.

That probe followed a year-long investigation, commissioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation and run by former acting attorney general Sally Q. Yates, that found abuse and misconduct were pervasive and systemic at the highest tiers of women’s professional soccer, and the sport’s governing bodies and team executives repeatedly failed to heed warnings or punish coaches who abused players.

“The league will continue to prioritize implementing and enhancing the policies, programs and systems that put the health and safety of our players first,” Commissioner Jessica Berman said in a statement Monday. “Those actions are fundamental to the future of our league, especially as we build a league that strengthens our players’ ability to succeed and prosper on and off the pitch.”

Washington Spirit player Tori Huster, president of the NWSL Players Association, said in a statement, “A new NWSL begins today. No sanction will ever be enough to undo the harm that too many players endured. By taking our power back, players have achieved a complete and total overhaul of the NWSL ecosystem, from the league office to club ownership and staff, with new policies and systems in place to protect player safety.”

The fines will go toward expanded mental health resources, enhanced coaching education and development and other programs, the league said.

Riley and Dames were at the center of the investigations after numerous players, in stories appearing in The Washington Post and the Athletic, described inappropriate conduct spanning several years. Riley coached Portland and North Carolina before being fired by the Courage in September 2021, and Dames (Chicago) resigned two months later.

That same year, Louisville fired Holly for alleged sexual abuse and Washington dismissed Burke for verbal abuse. Harrington’s penalty stemmed from alleged verbal abuse when he coached Utah in 2020, while LaHue, Gotham FC’s former general manager, “made unwanted sexual advances toward a player,” according to the investigation conducted by the NWSL and the players’ association.

The heaviest team fines were levied against Chicago and Portland, both of which were put on the market late last year after their respective owners, Arnim Whisler and Merritt Paulson, were implicated in the scandals.

The 12-team NWSL will begin its 11th season March 25.

