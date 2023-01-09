Packers’ Quay Walker sorry for shoving trainer, ‘another stupid decision’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker apologized on social media Monday for making what he said was his second “stupid decision” of the season, shoving an athletic trainer who was on the field to attend to an injured Detroit Lions player during this weekend’s “Sunday Night Football” game at Lambeau Field.

“I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night. I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!!” Walker tweeted Monday morning.

#Packers first-round rookie LB Quay Walker has been ejected for shoving a member of the #Lions training staff.



Clear and obvious.pic.twitter.com/qxm9ycHt8I — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2023

Walker pushed the trainer who had come onto the field midway through the fourth quarter and was attempting to get to injured Lions running back D’Andre Swift. The linebacker was penalized and ejected from the game. Walker, who was also ejected from a game this October after a similar incident in which he shoved a Buffalo Bills player on the sideline, added, “I understand I have to face everything that comes with the decision I’ve made and I’m definitely paying for it now.”

The incident came in a week in which athletic trainers and medical staff were lauded for quick action in saving the life of Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field last Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. There were tributes around the league Sunday, and the Bills’ medical staff was given an extended ovation before kickoff of the team’s regular season finale against the New England Patriots.

Walker’s emotions were visibly bubbling over as he headed up the tunnel to the locker room following his ejection. Three plays after the incident, the Lions erased the Packers’ slim lead with a touchdown that gave Detroit a 20-16 lead. The Lions went on to win by that score, knocking the Packers out of playoff contention.

“I wasn’t upset about being kicked out, I just knew I messed up again and was wrong for what I did and couldn’t believe I did it again,” Walker said Monday of what he described as his “frustration” in the tunnel. “To the Detroit lions and to the entire training staff including the person I did that to, I’m sorry.”

Packers Coach Matt LaFleur looked incredulous after the incident and later told reporters: “That is unacceptable. I’ve got a much higher standard for our players than to do silly things like that. We’ve got a guy ejected twice. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career. We’ve got to be much more mentally tough.

“Any time our guys commit personal fouls I take that very personally because I think that’s always a reflection of myself and the standards we set for these players. And we’ve got to be better and we’ve got to learn from that because that is unacceptable.”

Walker, a former Georgia star, was the Packers’ first-round draft pick at No. 22 and played in all 17 games this season, amassing 121 tackles and 1.5 sacks along with three forced fumbles.

In the Packers’ 27-17 loss to the Bills on Oct. 30, Walker was ejected for shoving Zach Davidson, then a practice squad tight end who was standing on the Bills’ sideline in street clothes.

Quay Walker has been ejected after this incident 😬 pic.twitter.com/DBIGlurna9 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 31, 2022

