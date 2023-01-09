TCU’s run to CFP title game could be a welcome sign of things to come

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — In the most elitist of all major American sports, it doesn’t take much variety for college football to feel like it’s experiencing historic change. The sport happened upon a shooting star Monday night — a title game pitting a requisite super power against a private research school from Fort Worth, Texas, originally known as Add-Ran Male and Female College — and you could’ve sworn you had never seen anything like it.

In reality, it’s far from incomprehensible that Texas Christian, a Big 12 team, could take a magical ride to this stage. The Horned Frogs may have faced long odds after finishing 5-7 last season, hiring a new coach and cobbling together a team of transfers and undervalued holdovers. But they are one of just 65 colleges with legitimate access to the dream. That number incorporates independent giant Notre Dame and every Power Five conference representative. There are 131 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The loosest interpretation of the so-called haves and have nots is a virtual 50/50 split, but in practice, the highest level is even more sequestered.

If it takes leviathans — and neighboring programs that can act like they belong — to compete, the concept of the little guy gets skewed. TCU is an oddity, not a radical revolutionary that will forever redefine the sport. Still, the Horned Frogs’ quest to upend Georgia represented an original and charming title game matchup that made you think beyond the programs that scrape college football’s sky.

It didn’t need the promise of a great game to make an important statement about the future of a chaotic sport that’s about to become more exclusive through conference realignment and stage a more inclusive postseason through an expanded playoff.

It’s funny how, when big egos collide and conference commissioners, television executives and other power brokers start making wild business decisions to further corporatize college athletics, the game finds a way to tell you what it needs. TCU came at the perfect time. This game arrived just in time, with the SEC and Big Ten poised to swell into invulnerability and the College Football Playoff set to grow from four to 12 teams during the 2024 season.

This penultimate four-team playoff produced the most thrilling and highest-scoring semifinal round in its nine year-history. TCU became the first Big 12 team to participate in the championship game — not Texas or Oklahoma, who will exit for the SEC soon. Even as college football is set to become snobbier and create a higher society with super conferences, this outcome is a reminder that national championships are far more endearing when it feels like the nation actually competed for the crown. And while great champions are easily identifiable and carry lasting respect no matter the journey they took, there is little more compelling than a robust playoff that challenges our assumptions, offers surprises and forces the winner to take an arduous path to verify or eclipse what they showed in the regular season.

“I think 12 is going to be great,” TCU Coach Sonny Dykes said of the expanded playoff. “There’s a lot of good football teams that deserve to be in the playoff. And I’ve always believed that the cream rises, and the more opportunities that schools outside of the traditional brands get, the more those schools can become traditional brands. If you exclude them, it’s hard to break in. And I think this will give a lot of schools like TCU an opportunity to get in the mix and show what they’re capable of.”

Dominant teams drive sports. Underdogs delight them. Unpredictability cements the obsession. The entire enterprise is at its best when all three complement each other. There must be dynasties to illuminate excellence and give people reason to marvel or resent. There must be long shots to disrupt monotony and activate the imagination. And wacky things must happen because chalk is boring.

In terms of raw talent, Monday night could have presented a half dozen or so better matchups for Georgia. But if Alabama had made the playoff this season and faced Georgia again in the title game, it would have been stale for everyone not invested in SEC supremacy. Georgia’s 42-41 semifinal victory over Ohio State was as riveting as it gets, and maybe if TCU hadn’t outlasted Michigan, 51-45, in the other thriller, a Bulldogs-Wolverines finale would have seemed tougher to predict. But those teams met in the semifinal a year ago. Maybe Michigan would have been more competitive in a rematch, but even if it had produced a closer outcome, the style of that game was likely to be familiar.

This game was funky and full of possibility. The novelty of TCU made you think about Georgia in a different light, too. The lead-up to the finale felt more human. It was folksy, even. No uptight coaches and players talking robotically about their programs. That’s impossible with Dykes leading one of the teams.

He was asked about TNT’s “Inside the NBA” crew talking about the game. Shaquille O’Neal, who has Texas roots and bought a house in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton last year, vowed to eat a horned frog if Georgia beat TCU. Shaq’s prediction inspired Dykes to share a story about O’Neal and Kobe Bryant during a joint news conference with Georgia Coach Kirby Smart.

“Look, I’ve always been a Shaq guy,” Dykes said. “My wife and I have been married 17 years now. We’ve had three disagreements in our marriage in 17 years. And one of them was about Shaq and Kobe. I’m a Shaq guy; she’s a Kobe girl. That was probably about an eventful argument as we’ve had in our marriage. That’s more information than you wanted, but it’s the truth.”

After the room erupted in laughter, Smart shot back: “I’m more impressed you’ve only had three arguments with your wife in 17 years, I’m still trying to conquer that.”

On the day before the showdown, self-importance didn’t take over. The coaches didn’t take themselves too seriously. They were talking about marriage.

It was different. And fun. It’s about time this stuffy sport enjoyed some fresh air.

