Rising MMA star Victoria Lee dies at 18

Victoria Lee, a rising star in the world of mixed martial arts, died at 18. Her death was confirmed Sunday by combat sports promotion ONE Championship. The Singapore-based company said that Lee, a Hawaii native and the younger sister of ONE titleholders Angela Lee and Christian Lee, died Dec. 26. A cause of death has not been made public. A spokesman for ONE Championship did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Lee’s death.

Angela Lee, 26, first shared the news of her sister’s passing in an Instagram post Saturday. She wrote that on Dec. 26, her family “experienced something no family should ever have to go through.”

“She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then,” Lee wrote of her younger sister. “We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same. Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world.”

Nicknamed “The Prodigy,” Victoria Lee had a 3-0 record, all from atomweight fights in 2021. Her most recent match was a win in September 2021 over Brazil’s Victoria Souza by technical knockout in the second round.

According to ONE, Lee then paused her fighting career to focus on graduating from high school but planned to return to competition this year. She reportedly had been scheduled to fight Jan. 13 at ONE on Prime Video 6, to be staged in Bangkok.

Before turning professional in September 2020, Lee was an International Mixed Martial Arts Federation 2019 Youth World Championships gold medal winner, a Hawaii state wrestling champion and a two-time junior champion in pankration, a form of MMA that combines wrestling and boxing.

In a social media post, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said he first met Lee when she was 11 years old and was “heartbroken” at her passing.

“I watched her blossom over the years as a martial artist and a human being,” Sityodtong wrote. “I always remember thinking how wise, thoughtful, and selfless she was beyond her years. Of course, she was an extraordinary martial arts prodigy even back then, but I could see that she was so much more than that.

“Victoria had the purest heart of gold and a brilliant mind,” he continued. “She looked after others before herself. She wanted to use her life to help the world. I will always remember Victoria for the beautiful and precious soul that she was.”

