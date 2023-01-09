Pelicans, short of two stars, have plenty in reserve to handle Wizards

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Zion Williamson, dressed in street clothes with a diamond-encrusted hoop dangling from his ear, leaned back from his courtside seat and raised his eyebrows, impressed. “That was fire,” he marveled after teammate Trey Murphy III soared for an alley-oop dunk midway through the third quarter. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Williamson, a thunderous dunker himself, knows a worthy slam when he sees one. But the New Orleans Pelicans didn’t need their franchise star to take down the Washington Wizards, 132-112, on Monday at Capital One Arena. All they needed was CJ McCollum and their reliable role players to pick apart the Wizards’ defense.

Williamson, who has been out since Jan. 2 with a right hamstring strain, wasn’t the only star absent from Monday’s proceedings. Washington was without Bradley Beal for the second game since the guard suffered a left hamstring strain on Jan. 3 and another core player for New Orleans, Brandon Ingram, has been out with a toe injury since Nov. 25.

Even without their starting power forward, the Pelicans outscored the Wizards in the paint, 74-46. A big reason for that was Jonas Valanciunas (27 points, 12 rebounds). On the perimeter, the veteran guard McCollum had a game-high 34, bulldozing his way past the Wizards’ supersized starting lineup with ease.

Washington (17-24) had its share of drama in its third straight loss. Kyle Kuzma brought function and flair in the opening quarter to score 13 points as he danced along the three-point line, making three three-pointers (two of the step-back variety) to get the crowd involved.

But Kuzma’s theatrics came with a side of sloppiness. He was credited with five of the Wizards’ 20 turnovers and was assessed a technical foul for chirping at a referee in the second quarter. He fouled out with 9:03 left to play, with part-time coach Marcin Gortat and assistant coach James Posey — a pair of former players who were never shy about expressing themselves on court — following him to the locker room. Kuzma (19 points, eight rebounds) returned to the bench late in the game.

Washington’s offense was efficient when it had the chance; the team shot 52 percent from the field before Coach Wes Unseld Jr. turned to the end of his bench late in the fourth. But efficiency can be sabotaged by poor ball security and New Orleans (25-16) scored 39 points off turnovers and dominated in transition.

Kristaps Porzingis led all five Wizards starters in double figures with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Monte Morris had 13 points and nine assists and Daniel Gafford added 13 points.

The game was lost in the second quarter when the Pelicans created separation by holding the Wizards to just 19 points. Kuzma, after his hot start, fell into foul trouble and had less than three minutes on court in the period and did not score.

Valanciunas, meanwhile, came alive and scored 14 points in the second quarter after trading hot hands with McCollum, who had dominated the opening stretch after Washington leaped out to a 10-0 lead. McCollum walked into the locker room at halftime with 22 points while Valanciunas had 20. The Wizards already had 10 turnovers.

Here’s what else you need to know about Monday’s loss:

Sidelined visitors

Williamson continued a trend this year among visiting Western Conference teams whose franchise players, mostly rising stars in the league, have been sidelined during their lone trips to Washington. Wizards fans missed seeing Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. when Memphis came to town; Devin Booker, Cameron Johnson and Cameron Payne when Phoenix played at Capital One Arena and Williamson on Monday.

