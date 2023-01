BREAKING: Carlos Correa has agreed to a six-year contract with the Minnesota Twins, another reversal after the star shortstop reached deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants.

Correa has a deal worth up to $270 million to return to Minnesota pending a physical, a person familiar with the situation confirmed Tuesday. The 28-year-old had previously agreed to terms with San Francisco and then New York this offseason, but concerns about his health prevented those pacts from being completed.