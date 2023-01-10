Nationals and outfielder Corey Dickerson agree to one-year deal

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Corey Dickerson and the Washington Nationals are in agreement on a one-year, $2.25 million deal, according to two people familiar with the situation, meaning the outfielder should soon be the most accomplished hitter employed by the club. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dickerson has played for 10 seasons and seven teams, often missing time with injury. His adjusted on-base-plus-slugging percentage, referred to as OPS+, has been just below average in the past three seasons, though 14 points above average for his career. When he played 150 games for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017, he was an all-star. But he has since bounced between the Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals, who started Dickerson in each of their first round losses to the Phillies in October.

If signed by a contending club, Dickerson would be a part-time bat to match up with right-handed pitchers, much like the Cardinals used him. When surrounded by Dominic Smith, Jeimer Candelario, Joey Meneses, Keibert Ruiz, CJ Abrams, Lane Thomas, Luis García and Victor Robles, though, Dickerson becomes a veteran pillar who could be fixed in the middle of Washington’s reshaped order. Dickerson is the only player in that group with at least six years of major league service.

Ten months ago, General Manager Mike Rizzo added 41-year-old Nelson Cruz in an attempt to complement Juan Soto and Josh Bell. Then the Nationals were a train wreck, as expected, and traded Soto and Bell to the San Diego Padres before stumbling to a third consecutive last place finish. This winter, in turn, has been an even quieter prelude to a season that will again be much more focused on developing young players than competing in a loaded National League East. Rizzo’s task, as handed down by the Lerner family as they continue to explore a sale of the team, has been to improve a roster on a very tight budget.

While Dickerson’s deal is still pending the results of a physical, the Nationals will eventually have to remove a player from their 40-man roster to make room for him. His agreement with Washington was first reported by The Nats Report. Dickerson’s earnings could grow to $3 million with performance incentives, according to a person familiar with the terms. And once the contract is official, the addition will, at long last, help put a blurry Opening Day lineup into focus.

After the Nationals signed Smith to a one-year deal last week, Smith told reporters he expected to regularly play first base. So if he’s at first and Dickerson is mostly in left, Meneses, last summer’s breakout rookie, could get at-bats in a few ways. Smith, once a corner outfielder, could share first base and DH with Meneses, who is capable in left or right but is more of a first baseman. Dickerson, an average outfielder at best, could also DH if Meneses does slide to one of the corners.

Since the start of the 2020 season, Dickerson has a .266 batting average, .313 on-base percentage and .403 slugging percentage. With the Cardinals last season, he appeared in 96 games and has a .698 OPS, which would have ranked fourth among players who ended the season on the Nationals’ roster and had at least 200 plate appearances.

At the winter meetings in December, Manager Dave Martinez said he wanted a left-handed hitter who could play left field and first. Adding Smith fulfilled part of that vision, though the New York Mets, Smith’s previous team, stopping using him in the outfield in 2022. Dickerson, then, was the second player needed to check each of those boxes. But as was the case last season, especially down the stretch, the Nationals will have to balance building trade value for Dickerson, Smith and Candelario with testing team-controlled players who could round out a more competitive roster in the future.

Playing César Hernández in left instead of Alex Call or Josh Palacios last summer felt like a shortsighted miscalculation. Dickerson is at least an outfielder by trade and was dealt in 2019 and 2021. In July 2019, he went from the Pirates to the Phillies for international slot money and a player to be named later, which wound up being more cash. In June 2021, the Marlins traded him and reliever Adam Cimber to the Blue Jays for Andrew McInvale and Joe Panik.

Elsewhere in the Nationals’ outfield, Robles and Thomas have the inside track for everyday roles. Call and Stone Garrett are behind them and expected to battle for a bench spot. Robles, 25, is a premier center fielder who still hasn’t figured it out at the plate. Thomas, 27, finished last year with 17 homers, steadying his overall stats with production in August and September. Dickerson’s arrival will likely cement Thomas in right, since Dickerson has 677 career starts in left, 32 in center and only 10 in right field.

In short, the Nationals have options, even if these options feel like small steps away from a 107-loss finish. And having some options is always better than the alternative.

