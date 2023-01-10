Off to a highflying start, No. 1 Gonzaga dismantles No. 9 Bishop McNamara

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gonzaga guard Derek Dixon passed midcourt alone, looking back for the ball and hoping for an easy fast-break basket. It was the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s Washington Catholic Athletic Conference matchup between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 9 Bishop McNamara, and the Eagles were up big. The Carmody Center gym was buzzing as Gonzaga made one last surge, putting the finishing touches on the kind of blowout you don’t often see at the upper levels of this talented league.

The outlet pass took Dixon beyond the three-point line, and he caught the ball in front of his team’s bench. The path to the hoop was clear, but the sophomore paused while beyond the arc.

“Go ahead — shoot it,” Eagles Coach Steve Turner said from the sideline, nearly in his player’s ear. “Right there.”

Dixon pulled up and nailed the three-pointer, a late crescendo during another impressive showing by the Eagles. Minutes later, the buzzer sounded on a 75-40 victory.

“It’s amazing when this team is clicking,” senior forward Thomas Batties said. “Our fast play style and these guys’ ability to make big plays on both ends of the court — it’s just fun to be out there with them. I’m proud to be a part of this team and honored to try and help lead it.”

The Eagles entered the season with no small amount of uncertainty. They limped to the finish line last winter, finishing 18-12 by dropping five of their final six games. Graduation took away three key starters. Gonzaga’s stature meant that filling those voids would not be done during tuneups and routs. Every Eagles team is asked to find itself amid an ambitious, travel-heavy nonconference slate, followed by the rigors of the WCAC.

“The good part is that these guys want it — they want the bigger role,” Turner said. “That makes it a lot easier to sell the idea they have to step up and that it’s their time to be leaders.”

This squad opened the season by going to Atlanta and posting two strong wins. Then it went to Chicago and earned another impressive victory. Gonzaga won and won and kept winning. At the start of the new year, the undefeated Eagles ascended to the top of The Post’s Top 20 rankings, and MaxPreps named them the fifth-best team in the country.

On Tuesday, the Eagles (15-0) impressed most on defense: McNamara’s 40 points were the fewest Gonzaga has allowed, and the Mustangs (11-4) were held to their lowest output of the season. That gave Gonzaga ample time to build and then maintain a double-digit lead on the other end of the floor. Senior guard Ryan Sabol led the way with 16 points, and sophomore guard Nyk Lewis had 13.

“We’re off to a smooth start this year,” Lewis said. “We’re all on the same page — a well-oiled machine.”

