Ice hockey midseason rankings: Visitation girls, St. John’s boys lead way

Through the first half of the season, Georgetown Visitation remains unbeaten as the team makes progress toward its goal of returning to — and this time winning — the Mid-Atlantic Girls Hockey League championship. The Cubs’ skills were on full display last week, when they defeated Archbishop Spalding, 9-1. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight They proved their dominance early, scoring seven goals in the first period. The puck was largely kept in the Cavaliers’ zone, but when it did make its way to the other end of the ice, the Visitation defense and goaltending was able to stave off all but one attempt late in the third period.

“I’m fortunate to have a deep bench,” Coach Conrad Rehill said. “It makes a huge difference.”

With four strong freshmen added to the lineup, the Cubs flaunt a more reliable system in goal than in past years. Instead of having just one reliable goalie in junior Annaka Peterson, Visitation has two now that freshman Liza Kavanaugh has emerged. Peterson typically starts and is then relieved halfway through the second period of each game, a tactic that has helped both goalies gain experience.

The Cubs will face MAGHL rival Stone Ridge on Wednesday. Last year, the teams split two matchups.

Girls’ Top 3

1. Georgetown Visitation (3-0-0) Last ranked: 2

The Cubs most recently scored seven goals in the first period to beat Archbishop Spalding, 9-1.

2. St. John’s (3-1-0) LR: 1

The Cadets are led by senior forward Caroline Lokken, who has recorded 15 goals and one assist in just four games.

3. Stone Ridge (2-0-0) LR: 3

After beginning the season with consecutive wins, the Gators will face their biggest test when they play rival Visitation.

Boys’ Top 10

1. St. John’s (14-4-1) LR: 1

The Cadets sit atop the Mid-Atlantic Prep Hockey League and Washington Catholic Athletic Conference standings, although not without hiccups. December began with a tie to Spalding and ended with a loss to DeMatha.

2. Gonzaga (8-3-2) LR: 2

The winter break proved busy for the Eagles, who finished second in the annual Purple Puck tournament. The team will head to Chicago after a bout with Spalding this week to participate in a showcase event.

3. Landon (6-1-0) LR: 7

The Bears are jelling after welcoming Coach Alex Parker to the program. They open Interstate Athletic Conference against a much-improved Bullis team.

4. Langley (5-0-0) LR: 5

The Saxons finished the first half of the season hot, coming back from a three-goal deficit and capitalizing off a late goal to defeat rival Briar Woods in a rematch of the 2022 Northern Virginia School Hockey League final.

5. Georgetown Prep (9-2-0) LR: Not ranked

In his first game back from injury, senior Christopher Brophy recorded a hat trick and added an assist as the Little Hoyas shut out Bishop O’Connell in their first game following the two-week winter break.

6. West Potomac (4-1-1) LR: 8

With juniors Maddox Sheehan and Will Cahill leading the way, the Wolverines are poised to make an impact through the next stretch of the season.

7. Colgan (5-1-0) LR: Not ranked

The Sharks ended the first half of the season first in the Capital Scholastic Hockey League South division and look to goalie Ben Frantz to help them stay there.

8. Battlefield (5-0-0) LR: Not ranked

The Bobcats have beaten four of their last five opponents by five or more goals to sit atop the NVSHL Patrick Division.

9. Wolves (7-1-0) LR: Not ranked

The five-school co-op of Wilde Lake, Oakland Mills, Hammond, Centennial and Long Reach sits atop the Howard division of the MSHL with big wins over Glenelg and Reservoir.

10. Glenelg (7-1-0) LR: 9

Glenelg continued its three-game winning streak at home as the Gladiators defeated a gritty River Hill team 5-1 to open up the second half of the season.

On the bubble: Briar Woods, Broad Run, Bullis, Churchill, DeMatha, Quince Orchard, River Hill, South River, Stone Bridge, Washington-Liberty, Yorktown

