For whatever it’s worth on Jan. 10, Kansas owns the most Quadrant 1 victories with six. The nowhere-to-hide Big 12 will provide plenty of opportunities for the Jayhawks to add to that total. … Miami is tied for the second-most Quad 1 victories with five — but is languishing in the NET at No. 41. Just another reason not to weigh that metric too heavily (and another reason for the Hurricanes, who didn’t fare well in it last season, to ignore it altogether). …