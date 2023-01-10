Beyond that, which sounds every bit like the annual reminder it is, there’s an even clearer reason to shrug off anyone breathlessly tweeting out NET updates.
It’s Jan. 10.
Selection Sunday is a hair more than two months away.
The sport’s most prominent teams have largely played between 15 and 17 times, which means they’ve completed roughly half of their respective schedules.
So those NET rankings? They’re going to change. A lot. Teams will surge. Others will collapse. The season is only at its midpoint, and there’s no reason to get anxious about an NCAA metric.
The message for Your Team is the same as every other: Just win, and things will take care of themselves.
Field Notes
Last four included: Arizona State, Boise State, Virginia Tech, New Mexico
First four on the outside: UNLV, Central Florida, Nevada, Oklahoma State
Next four on the outside: Oklahoma, Utah State, Kentucky, Pittsburgh
Conference call: Big Ten (10), Big 12 (7), ACC (7), SEC (6), Big East (5), Mountain West (3), Pac-12 (3), American Athletic (2), WCC (2)
Bracket projection: Midwest vs. East, South vs. West
Midwest region
Des Moines
(1) BIG 12/Kansas vs. (16) SWAC/Southern-SOUTHLAND/Texas A&M Corpus Christi winner
(8) Wisconsin vs. (9) North Carolina
Orlando
(5) Miami vs. (12) SUMMIT/Oral Roberts
(4) Arkansas vs. (13) SUN BELT/Southern Miss
Columbus, Ohio
(3) BIG EAST/Xavier vs. (14) PATRIOT/Colgate
(6) TCU vs. (11) Mississippi State
Sacramento
(7) Indiana vs. (10) COLONIAL/College of Charleston
(2) PAC-12/UCLA vs. (15) OHIO VALLEY/SIU Edwardsville
For whatever it’s worth on Jan. 10, Kansas owns the most Quadrant 1 victories with six. The nowhere-to-hide Big 12 will provide plenty of opportunities for the Jayhawks to add to that total. … Miami is tied for the second-most Quad 1 victories with five — but is languishing in the NET at No. 41. Just another reason not to weigh that metric too heavily (and another reason for the Hurricanes, who didn’t fare well in it last season, to ignore it altogether). …
Explaining Mississippi State’s presence in the projected field is simple: The Fort Myers Tip-Off. The Bulldogs beat Marquette and Utah in that neutral-site event in November, their only two victories of any substance to this point. … Not only has SIU Edwardsville never made the NCAA tournament, it has no winning seasons in 14 seasons as a Division I program. At 12-5, the Cougars have tied for their most victories in a D-I season.
East Region
Birmingham, Ala.
(1) Alabama vs. (16) SOUTHERN/Samford
(8) Northwestern vs. (9) CONFERENCE USA/Florida Atlantic
Greensboro, N.C.
(5) Rutgers vs. (12) Arizona State/Boise State winner
(4) Duke vs. (13) BIG WEST/UC Irvine
Des Moines
(3) Kansas State vs. (14) IVY/Princeton
(6) Ohio State vs. (11) New Mexico/Virginia Tech winner
Albany, N.Y.
(7) Auburn vs. (10) Michigan State
(2) Connecticut vs. (15) AMERICA EAST/UMass Lowell
There isn’t much of a difference between Alabama and Tennessee for the last No. 1 seed. Slight edge to the Crimson Tide based on schedule strength and an extra high-end victory. … The non-San Diego State portion of the top half of the Mountain West is difficult to sort out. Both Boise State and New Mexico slide in here, though a case can be made for Nevada, UNLV and/or Utah State for inclusion as well. …
Kansas State is one of the country’s surprise teams, and results-driven metrics like the Wildcats a lot more than predictive ones. K-State is 7-0 in games decided by single-digit margins. … Even with the back-to-back losses to Xavier and Providence, Connecticut is still flirting with a spot on the top line. Assuming they can stick to a No. 4 seed or better, the Huskies are probably headed to Albany, N.Y., for the opening weekend.
South Region
Columbus, Ohio
(1) BIG TEN/Purdue vs. (16) NORTHEAST/Fairleigh Dickinson-MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC/Norfolk State
(8) Missouri vs. (9) N.C. State
Albany, N.Y.
(5) Marquette vs. (12) ATLANTIC 10/Dayton
(4) Virginia vs. (13) MISSOURI VALLEY/Indiana State
Denver
(3) Texas vs. (14) METRO ATLANTIC/Siena
(6) WEST COAST/Saint Mary’s vs. (11) Memphis
Greensboro, N.C.
(7) Illinois vs. (10) Creighton
(2) SEC/Tennessee vs. (15) HORIZON/Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Purdue, whose only loss came at home against Rutgers by a point, is as close to being undefeated as anyone. It’s hard to argue against the Boilermakers occupying a spot on the top line. … It’s been a lean year in the Atlantic 10, but don’t count out Dayton from piling up enough victories to safely earn an at-large slot even if it loses in the conference tournament. …
Memphis, like Dayton, could turn out to be a quantity-over-quality all-star. The Tigers didn’t mess up in nonconference play, picked off Auburn on a neutral court and are in decent shape to rack up victories in the American. Wednesday’s trip to Central Florida is quietly one of the more significant games of the week. … Even at 9-7, Creighton remains a metrics darling (including No. 24 in the NET).
West Region
Birmingham, Ala.
(1) AAC/Houston vs. (16) ATLANTIC SUN/Stetson
(8) ACC/Clemson vs. (9) Iowa
Orlando
(5) Providence vs. (12) MID-AMERICAN/Kent State
(4) Iowa State vs. (13) WESTERN ATHLETIC/Utah Valley
Sacramento
(3) Gonzaga vs. (14) BIG SOUTH/Longwood
(6) MOUNTAIN WEST/San Diego State vs. (11) West Virginia
Denver
(7) Baylor vs. (10) Maryland
(2) Arizona vs. (15) BIG SKY/Eastern Washington
Houston has allowed one opponent out of 17 (Alabama) to reach the 70-point plateau and just two more (Virginia and Central Florida) to get to 60 points. Little wonder KenPom gives the Cougars a 26.4 percent chance to run the table in the American Athletic. Not many teams can touch Kelvin Sampson’s bunch. … Iowa State (12-2) is 4-0 in games decided by five points or less. The Cyclones have only played one other game with a final margin of less than 15 points (also a win). …
Maybe Gonzaga isn’t going to be its usual WCC juggernaut this season. The Zags swept a Bay Area trip last weekend, but picked off Santa Clara by five and San Francisco by two. Both are good teams, but those are road games Gonzaga won by 32 and 16, respectively, last season. … Yes, Baylor is 0-3 in the Big 12, but early defeats of UCLA and Gonzaga provide a cushion as the Bears try to bounce back from close losses last week to TCU and Kansas State.