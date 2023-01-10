What questions do you have about the NFL playoffs? Ask The Post.

The second “Super Wild Card Weekend” is nigh, with an NFL smorgasbord that includes a doubleheader Saturday (Seahawks at 49ers, Chargers at Jaguars), a tripleheader Sunday (Dolphins at Bills, Giants at Vikings, Ravens at Bengals) and a one-off Monday night (Cowboys at Bucs). That’s a lot!

With the NFL playoffs set to start, we’re bringing in Adam Kilgore, who writes our weekly “What to know from the NFL” column and was in Buffalo on Sunday for the Bills’ first game without Damar Hamlin, to help with our Q&A. We’ll start answering at 1 p.m. Tuesday, but feel free to submit questions early below. See you soon!