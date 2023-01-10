South Lakes wins national track meet; Broadneck wrestling secures hardware

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When South Lakes junior Bella Harsanyi arrived at the Ocean Breeze Freedom Games in Staten Island, N.Y., on Saturday morning, it was easy to be overwhelmed. She had to take a moment to soak in the floor-to-ceiling windows, state-of-the-art track and the stands packed full of spectators. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In only her second season running track, Harsanyi harnessed the excitement of the meet, one of the biggest on the East Coast, which featured nearly 5,000 athletes from Vermont to South Carolina.

“When you finish, you just have the roar of the crowd and the excitement of watching,” Harsanyi said. “It was a really sick space to just, like, even be able to warm up in.”

Harsanyi did much more than just warm up. She clocked a rare sub-three minute time in the 1,000-meter run, winning in 2 minutes 56.03 seconds — more than seven seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

“I just kind of got in my groove,” Harsanyi said. “I kept going and going, and I had no idea there was that big of a gap behind me when I was running. I crossed the line and I look up at the clock and I see 2:56 … and I was just like: ‘No way I just ran that. That was insane!’ ”

That finish earned her a seven-second personal record in just her third time competing in the event. To make the victory event sweeter, Harsanyi finished with her teammates behind her: freshman Caroline Elliott took second in 3:03, and sophomore Catalina Simon was third in 3:05.

The Seahawks solidified the team win with another epic finish during the 4x800, placing first at 9 minutes 43.43 seconds with Harsanyi running as anchor. They boarded their bus at midnight for a joyous trip home.

— Aaron Credeur

Wrestling

As a freshman in 2019-20, 106-pounder Liam DeBaugh was one of just two Broadneck wrestlers to reach the Maryland state championships. He remembers sitting on the sidelines and watching the top squads compete for team titles, while he could only practice for his individual matches.

Now as a senior competing at 172 pounds, DeBaugh leads a Bruins squad that is 12-1 and unbeaten in Anne Arundel County. It took first place out of 16 schools at the New Year’s Brawl in Easton, Md., on Saturday, with six individual champions, including DeBaugh, powering Broadneck (597 points) to the crown over Old Mill (484) and Paul VI (451).

“It makes it a ton more sweeter,” DeBaugh said. “Obviously, you want to see yourself succeed. But to see the guys you’re in the room grinding with all season, all offseason, makes it feel that much better.”

In addition to “having a lot of really big gym rats,” DeBaugh noticed Broadneck brought in talent his freshman year, and many of those wrestlers took extra steps to better themselves in the offseason.

“It’s just so clear in the room,” DeBaugh said. “The overall feeling is completely different than 2019.”

Elsewhere in the area, Battlefield continued proving its dominance in Virginia with another first-place finish at the Joe Verciglio Memorial Tournament in Chantilly. Sixteen wrestlers placed at the meet that featured 19 schools, lifting the Bobcats to the title with 485.5 points over Robinson (423 points) and Westfield (399). … At the East Coast Catholic Classic in Richmond, St. Mary’s Ryken finished second out of 19 schools from Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, Connecticut, North Carolina, Kentucky and Florida.

— Shane Connuck

Ice hockey

A rivalry within the Capital Scholastic Hockey League turned into one big team this year. Woodson and Robinson put their differences aside and are now competing as a co-op under Coach Royce Eddington.

With ice time hard to come by, the teams began holding joint practices last year at Mount Vernon Rec Center in Alexandria in an effort to maximize the use of a 90-minute ice slot.

“One of the struggles we saw is we have this great sheet of ice and not a lot of players to use it,” Eddington said.

Through spending more time on the ice together, Eddington noticed the programs held “similar motives” in what they wanted to achieve. With fewer students coming out for the Woodson club in past years, it made sense for the two teams to join forces.

Woodson also partnered with Robinson last year in their annual NOVA Cool Cats practice, an event the Cavaliers have hosted since 2010 for kids and young adults with developmental disabilities. The tradition was continued this season on Dec. 7.

The Woodson/Robinson co-op has struggled a bit in the CSHL North division with a record of 1-5-2. On Friday night, they battled to a 4-4 tie against another co-op team, Hayfield/South County.

“So far, the results haven’t been what we have hoped for wins, but we’re playing well,” Eddington said.

— Hayley Salvatore

Swimming

One week, Holton Arms girls went laser-tagging together. Another week, they held a cap-decorating night, an event that was meant to show appreciation for the contributions of each member of the team.

The Panthers participate in team bonding activities every week. They’ve held lunches, slumber parties and cookouts together, events Coach Malena Lair-Ferrari said have turned the girls’ team into a close group.

“Sometimes the other students think we’re a bit of a clique,” Lair-Ferrari joked. “But we just like to call ourselves a very supportive family.”

Lair-Ferrari sees the effect of the team’s weekly bonding experiences in the school hallways. She has seen the upperclassmen greet the underclassmen between classes, offering advice about classes and help on tests during the school day before the team meets for practice.

Even the divers, who don’t typically practice with the majority of the team, have felt included. Some divers have even hopped in the water and attended swim practices during the week just to spend time with their teammates.

Holton-Arms’ girls have just one blemish on their record this season. That loss came at the hands of rival Stone Ridge by just six points. And with championship season on the horizon, the team hopes its unity ushers in more success in the water.

“I think my goal continuing on this season is to continue to strengthen that unity and that pride,” Lair-Ferrari said. “I do think that that will be the key foundation for the success of the team at championship meets.”

— Noah Ferguson

