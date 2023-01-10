Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Away from the jubilation, in an office at SoFi Stadium, Kirby Smart found his 10-year-old son, Andrew, weeping. The Georgia football coach thought the boy had gotten injured roughhousing, or perhaps someone hurt his feelings. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Why are you crying?” the father remembered asking before making a joke. “You’re going to ruin my moment.”

“Stetson is leaving,” Andrew said after Georgia’s 65-7 victory over Texas Christian in the championship game Monday night, expressing disappointment that Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett had played his final college game. “He’s going to go.”

“He’s 25 years old!” Smart exclaimed. “He’s got to go.”

You don’t need to be a Georgia fan to feel conflicted about the end of one of the most remarkable, successful and lengthy college football careers any quarterback has ever had. Bennett, a native of Blackshear, Ga, entered college as a walk-on in 2017. He was a discarded, undersized player from the same high school class as elite prospect Tua Tagovailoa, who has already been in the NFL for three seasons. Bennett took the scenic route from Georgia to Jones College in Mississippi and back to Georgia. From an extended stay on the bench to a starter who inspired skepticism. From a solid complementary player on a championship team to the unquestioned engine of the new most dominant program in the sport.

Give Bennett his props one last time while he strides away as a back-to-back champion. There will never be another Stetson Bennett. It’s quite a thing to say because he is Stetson Bennett IV, and with that kind of family tradition, Stetson Bennett V seems inevitable. Nevertheless, he is an original. If you were tempted to cast the Bulldogs are just the hottest football factory in this high-revenue, production-line sport, Bennett provided a counter to restore the appeal of amateurism. Sports fans have a nasty habit of turning against excessive winners, but while Bennett had plenty of those haters, he was mostly respected as the 5-foot-11 overachiever who grew from forgotten boy to an influential grown-up demonstrating the joy of a young man’s game.

On Monday, he saw the curtain close in the most elegant manner possible. And he didn’t just witness it. He performed. He played what Smart considered “the best game of his career” because of his decision-making and all-around orchestration of Georgia’s emphatic trouncing of TCU.

Bennett completed 18 of 25 passes. He threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for two more scores. He ran to beat a max blitz for a first down, an impressive display of athleticism and instincts. He changed the offensive line’s protection and zipped an NFL-caliber pass for a completion. He did it all before exiting the game — and college football — with 13 minutes and 25 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. At the time, Georgia led 52-7. The rest of the game should have been played under confetti.

“When you have a quarterback that can do the protections and check things and know what the defense is doing, yet still beat you with your feet, you’ve got a high-level quarterback,” Smart said. “And people have slept on Stetson Bennett for too long. He needs an opportunity to play for a long time at the next level.”

Asked about an NFL future, Bennett declined an opportunity to campaign. He let his walk-off triumph speak for itself.

“I don’t know,” said Bennett, who won his first title as a fifth-year senior and then returned for a sixth because the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to make up for the pandemic-addled 2020 season. Bennett is the same age as fourth-year NFL quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones. “I’ve been here long enough. I’m sure there’s some game tape.”

For much of the past two seasons, Bennett has operated a machine that probably could have figured out how to function by itself. Sometimes, his job was to keep it simple and reflect a roster full of top-notch NFL talent. But he learned to elevate. As the Bulldogs pursued a repeat after losing 15 players to the NFL and watching 13 others transfer, dominance demanded more exemplary quarterbacking from him. So he threw for 1,265 more yards than the previous season. He improved his completion percentage by almost four percent. He commanded a stellar offense, led comebacks when necessary, refused to lose at all times. In these two playoff games, he amassed 702 yards and seven touchdowns through the air. He added three more rushing TDs.

From the moment Bennett decided to return last January for a super duper senior season, he envisioned this scenario. He visited Smart and told his coach, 'Everybody’s telling me that I should just ride off into the sunset and be the legendary quarterback who won a national title. That’s not just who I am.”

He wanted to play until he couldn’t play anymore, even if that meant a bitter ending. He lives for the competition, not the acclaim.

“I don’t get it,” Bennett told Smart as he wrestled with his decision. “Why should I do that when I have an opportunity to play again? Why don’t we go win it again?”

Smart thought to himself, “Might not be that easy this time.”

It wasn’t. This team won’t see 15 players drafted in April. The Bulldogs will have multiple first round picks, but they are unlikely to match last year’s total of five. Teams came after the reigning champs with a different vigor this season. Still, they finished a perfect 15-0. They can now scoff at the previous season’s puny 14-1 mark.

“It’s special,” Bennett said. “It seems like for the past three or four months we’ve been looking to see if somebody could beat us, and we just ran out of games. Nobody could.”

Georgia isn’t a great program enjoying an extreme run. The Bulldogs are the greatest threat to the dynasty Nick Saban has built at Alabama. For now, they’ve passed the Crimson Tide. It may not be permanent. The two programs could go back and forth for several years, but the current championship-hoarding tier of elite programs is not a table for one anymore. Georgia has a kind of staying power that may exceed the great programs that have attempted to wrestle with Alabama for prolonged supremacy.

Bennett must go now, and don’t put it past him to find a place in the NFL. Georgia isn’t budging, though. Less than an hour after repeating, Smart was talking about resisting complacency. He’s only 47 years old. He still might be in Phase 1 of his grand plan.

“The disease that creeps into your program is called entitlement,” Smart said. “I’ve seen it firsthand. If you can stomp it out with leadership, then you can stay hungry. And we have a saying around our place: We eat off the floor. And if you’re willing to eat off the floor, you can be special.”

Bennett and several other Bulldogs have eaten plenty off the floor. They’ve earned immortality. For this program, that just leaves room for a new group to start gnawing.

