No. 13 Virginia’s second-half uprising leaves North Carolina at a loss

CHARLOTTESVILLE — A second-half uprising on both ends of the court by the 13th-ranked Virginia men’s basketball team and a resurgent outing by Ben Vander Plas combined to deliver a 65-58 win over North Carolina on Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Vander Plas led the charge with 17 points and eight rebounds. The Cavaliers also got double-figure scoring from three others, including a dozen from Armaan Franklin, to snap a two-game skid in the series.

Virginia (12-3, 4-2 ACC) saw its lead dwindle to 61-58 with 1:08 left but sealed the outcome courtesy of a dunk from Reece Beekman (13 points) and Vander Plas’s steal on an inbounds pass leading to a breakaway dunk with 21 seconds to play.

Vander Plas, a transfer from Ohio, emerged from a recent slump, having scored 14 points combined over the previous four games. He also contributed defensively as the Tar Heels shot just 39 percent in the second half.

“We tried to be real active and run some different stuff [in the second half],” Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said. “... We played Ben at [center] and just went with four guards. We got some good looks and actually did defend and held our own on the glass. I really liked the second half. We were gritty defensively, ran good offense.”

The lead had swelled to double figures for Virginia for the first time at 52-42 when Vander Plas swished a three-pointer with 9:25 remaining. Moments earlier, Vander Plas had assisted on freshman Isaac McKneely’s three-pointer that led to a timeout by Tar Heels Coach Hubert Davis.

So confident in McKneely’s shot falling was Vander Plas that he turned in the other direction and pointed three fingers downward immediately after making the pass in transition. McKneely finished with 11 points on 3-for-4 three-point shooting.

“Obviously the last couple weeks shooting and offensively haven’t been the greatest for me,” said Vander Plas, who shot 6 for 10 from the field and 3 for 7 on threes. “Everybody’s telling me to keep shooting, keep shooting to the point where it’s like, ‘I got it, guys.’ Just to see the first one go in, the confidence goes up.”

An 11-3 burst capped by Vander Plas’s three-pointer with 12:52 left gave Virginia its first lead, at 42-40, since early in the game. Franklin had two baskets in the run, including a putback dunk.

“This second half was crucial,” Bennett said. “Guys are going to struggle in stretches, but will you stay faithful and just keep playing and not lose your way? So it was good to see that from [Vander Plas].”

RJ Davis led the Tar Heels (11-6, 3-3) with 16 points but committed four of his team’s 13 turnovers. North Carolina also got 13 points apiece from Jalen Washington and Caleb Love.

The Cavaliers faced a significantly depleted opponent for all but the first few minutes after Tar Heels forward-center Armando Bacot landed awkwardly on his right leg with 18:42 to play in the first half. The 6-foot-11 senior limped off the court with the assistance of the training staff and did not return to the bench.

Last season, Bacot was first-team all-ACC and finished second in ACC player of the year voting. He also became the first player with six double-doubles in one NCAA tournament, helping the Tar Heels reach the national title game.

Even without having to contend with Bacot, Virginia was unable to gain much ground until closing the first half on a furious pace to rally from a nine-point deficit and draw within 29-27 at halftime.

Vander Plas sank a three-pointer from the top of the arc and, after a putback by North Carolina, Kadin Shedrick converted a two-handed dunk off a nifty pass from Kihei Clark, who added a layup moments later.

Virginia had an opportunity to take the lead when Vander Plas squared up for an open three-pointer in the closing seconds, but the ball bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

Here’s what else to know about Virginia’s win:

Dickie V appreciation

Beloved ESPN analyst Dick Vitale made his first appearance at John Paul Jones Arena since undergoing surgery for vocal cord dysplasia in February. That procedure stemmed from a diagnosis of lymphoma before Vitale announced in August that he was cancer-free.

Vitale visited the seats several rows behind the scorer’s table roughly an hour before tip-off and donned an orange Virginia hat — much to the delight of fans nearby, who gave the most recognized voice in college basketball a standing ovation. He is working a full schedule this season after missing most of 2021-22. Vitale, inducted to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008, has been with ESPN since shortly after its launch in 1979.

McKoy roundly booed

Former Virginia player Justin McKoy jogged onto the court to a chorus of boos when he entered for North Carolina in place of Bacot. The 6-8 forward played for the Cavaliers for the first two seasons of his college career before transferring to one of Virginia’s most heated rivals.

The boos grew louder when McKoy touched the ball and continued each time thereafter in his first game at John Paul Jones Arena since departing for Chapel Hill, N.C. He finished with two points and six rebounds in 15 minutes.

