During a news conference Tuesday, Washington Commanders Coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew emphasized they want to have a run-first offense in 2023. They cited their own playing careers — both were defenders on run-heavy teams in the 1980s and ‘90s — and repeatedly referenced the team’s “formula” with quarterback Taylor Heinicke, which was to run downhill, throw off play action and dominate time of possession to help the defense.

Despite devoting significant resources to the passing game last offseason, and despite throwing often at the start of this season, Mayhew said the pass-heavy approach was circumstantial. If running back Brian Robinson Jr. had been healthy to start the season, he said, the offense would’ve been run-first.

“We were two-to-one pass-run, which is not our formula,” Mayhew said of those early weeks. He pointed to the convincing victory over Dallas in the season finale. “We were two-to-one run-pass. … That’s how we want to play.”

Do the Commanders actually want to be a run-first offense in 2023? Or will they be forced into it?

It’s a difficult question. Several factors could affect the answer, including the outcome of the upcoming quarterback search and whom Rivera hires to replace offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who was fired Tuesday.

But if indeed the franchise spends the offseason building a run-first unit, it will be digging in its heels on an approach that contrasts with most of the league’s top offenses. Even though running the ball became fashionable again in 2022, and even though the team has two talented backs, the best attacks in the modern NFL still throw first and have an elite quarterback. One small example: Of the 16 teams that ran the most on score-neutral early downs this season, only two made the playoffs (Dallas and San Francisco).

Under Heinicke this year, Washington ran the ball on early downs in score-neutral situations 62.8 percent of the time, according to the website RBSDM.com. Over a full season, that would rank as the fourth-highest run rate by any offense since 2010. If you watched Heinicke this year, you are intimately aware of the approach’s risks: It shaves down the margin for error. In a shorter game, the offense must sustain lengthy drives, which is difficult historically, and one or two red zone mistakes can be devastating.

But earlier this year, Atlanta Falcons Coach Arthur Smith pointed out that, while coaches know passing is more efficient than rushing, they must also adapt to their rosters.

“It’s no different than basketball, where everybody predicted that every team in the league was going to play like Golden State,” Smith said. “Well, if you don’t have some good three-point shooters, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to shoot a bunch of threes. Sometimes it’s just necessity and practicality [to run the ball more].”

That idea could sound odd in Washington, which seemed to be building a pass-first offense by signing Curtis Samuel, re-signing Terry McLaurin and spending a first-round pick on Jahan Dotson. If the Commanders stick to that formula, they would have only about 29 targets per game — the average under Heinicke — to distribute between the top three wideouts, running backs, tight ends and fourth receiver Dyami Brown.

But Smith’s point is still relevant because Washington might not be able to significantly upgrade its quarterback this offseason. There are questions surrounding the top tier of veterans who could be available — Tom Brady, Derek Carr, Lamar Jackson and Jimmy Garoppolo — and with the 16th pick in the draft, Washington might not be able to land a top prospect.

A reporter asked Rivera and Mayhew if they want to be run-first because of a philosophical belief or because of their personnel.

“Philosophical belief,” Rivera said. “I mean, for me it is. I’ve been involved with that. I think a big part of it is that you’ve got to be able to help your defense as well. If you look at a lot of the teams that do end up [having success], most of 'em rush for well over 1,000 [yards] on offense. They control the tempo of the game, and I think that’s what we need to do to win football games.”

Mayhew echoed Rivera, pointing out much of his success in the NFL — as a player in Washington, as a GM in Detroit, as an executive in San Francisco — came with run-first offenses that complemented excellent defenses. Mayhew noted Rivera played in Chicago with Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton.

In Washington, Rivera has said he wants to recreate the two-back system he had in Carolina with Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams. In Rivera’s first two years, Stewart and Williams played in 57 of 64 games and racked up 656 touches, 3,562 yards and 21 touchdowns.

But in the next two years, Stewart and Williams dealt with major injuries and missed 24 of 64 games. This year, Robinson and Antonio Gibson battled through injuries — Gibson had surgery last week — though both are expected to recover and be ready for 2023 opener.

Regardless of the ultimate offensive approach, Rivera and Mayhew acknowledged they must improve the offensive line. This year, Washington had one of the league’s worst units, with continued personnel churn at center and two guards, Andrew Norwell and Trai Turner, who struggled in space. Mayhew said the line needed to get younger.

“Obviously, there's a need,” Mayhew said, adding, “We've had a number of injuries [on the line] over the last couple of years. We have got to evaluate that process and why that happens. But when we play our formula and our style of football, those guys play very well for us.”

Rivera jumped in: “Unfortunately, the position we've had a lot of injuries is center, and it's something we’ve got to … look at and figure out how we can solidify that group and hopefully not have to go through that again.”

If Washington upgrades any of its three greatest offensive needs — quarterback, line and play-caller — it could have a better chance of executing the essentials of a run-first scheme, such as sustaining drives, hitting explosive plays and finishing in the red zone.

But what would be the ceiling of such an approach?

If 2021 was a preview of the answer, and 2022 a deeper investigation, then 2023 might be Rivera and Mayhew going all-in on the approach.

“If we can … add some talent in some areas [and] continue to work on what our formula is,” Rivera said, “I think it gives us an opportunity to continue to grow and get better.”

